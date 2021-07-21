Connect with us

Phuket

UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: More details emerge about the woman who escaped from the Phuket Sandbox Tuesday. (via Wikimedia)

In an update to a story that broke yesterday, more details have emerged about the still-unnamed person who escaped from the Phuket Sandbox on Tuesday. Reports now state that it was an 18 year old woman who disappeared from the mandatory 14-day stay upon arrival in Phuket and was picked up Tuesday night in Chonburi after authorities were about to contact her and she confessed her location.

Initial reports only revealed that a Thai national had fled the Sandbox after only 9 days of the soft quarantine required on arrival and that the SHA Plus hotel had reported them missing. Updated information details that the Thai woman had flown from the United Kingdom on July 11 into Phuket and that it was a Thalang area hotel she had been staying in that first discovered her missing when it became apparent that she had left the property without checking out.

New information shows that she was not using the Mor Chana app with location sharing that is a mandatory requirement for all arrivals in the Phuket Sandbox in order to ensure people stay for their 14 days and for contact tracing in case of an infection. At first she was not responding to any attempts to contact her as well as she was going off the grid and escaped from Phuket island.

Many people had wondered how she fled an island with only one guarded road off of it, and the answer that has come out now is surprising: she flew. The woman escaped by somehow managing to board a flight to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport from Phuket International Airport at 1:20 pm Tuesday afternoon without being stopped or checked for her Sandbox status. Upon landing, she made her way to her hometown which was confirmed to be in Chon Buri but not specifically named.

It was known that she was taken into custody and moved to an ALQ facility in Chon Buri, and that once contacted, she was cooperative in surrendering to the Chon Buri Public Health Office. Authorities in Phuket have already begun the process for the appropriate agencies to file legal charges against the escaped woman. She will likely be charged with multiple offences.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said that authorities would be investigating how she was able to freely exit and how to prevent it from happening again.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket24 seconds ago

UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
Phuket4 hours ago

New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Sponsored15 hours ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Myanmar6 hours ago

Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Chon Buri9 hours ago

Na Jomtien man electrocuted mining bitcoin
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket10 hours ago

Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
Thailand10 hours ago

Interprovincial transport suspended in “dark red” zones; bus services stop nationwide
Coronavirus (Covid-19)10 hours ago

Pattaya restaurants suffering, closing over dark red restrictions
Best of10 hours ago

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui
Krabi11 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 39 YO dies after AZ vaccine, bus services curbed, Andaman Sandbox | July 21
Phuket11 hours ago

Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Best of12 hours ago

Best Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations
Thailand13 hours ago

CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Phuket14 hours ago

Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending