Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
One of the brave firefighters who battled the recent factory fire in Samut Prakan July 5 was diagnosed today with Covid-19, just hours before he died from the virus. Naruphon Wongyaem was among the teams that responded to the explosion at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory just south of Bangkok in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district. After putting out the blaze, the fire department unit chief announced that 10 members of the firefighting team had contracted Covid-19.
When the fire exploded around 3 am on July 5, countless firefighters, including Naurphon who was 47 years old, fought the blaze, taking more than 24 hours to finally bring the flames under control, aside from a brief rekindling the next afternoon. 40 firefighters and civilians were injured and one rescue worker lost their life. More than 80,000 people were affected by the fire including nearly 2,000 evacuated from their homes, and inspections showed damage to the air quality up to a kilometre away.
After the fire and the diagnosis of 10 people with Covid-19, the firefighting unit closed down until the end of the month, and 23 more people who had been in contact with the infected firefighters were isolated in quarantine this past Sunday, including Naruphon. Things moved very quickly from that point on.
He was quarantined at home Sunday and reported to Chularat 3 Hospital to be tested for Covid-19 the next day. The day after, Tuesday, he was moved to the Tambon Administration Organisation of Bang Chaloeng in a multi-purpose building to quarantine. The next day his Covid-19 test results came back positive and he was found later that same day suddenly dead in the quarantine building he had just moved into.
The TAO of Bang Chaloeng fire and rescue unit released a statement offering condolences for Naruphon’s family after his shockingly sudden death of Covid-19, just 2 weeks after heroically battling the factory explosion and fire.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Na Jomtien man electrocuted mining bitcoin
Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
Interprovincial transport suspended in “dark red” zones; bus services stop nationwide
Pattaya restaurants suffering, closing over dark red restrictions
5 Best Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui
Thailand News Today | 39 YO dies after AZ vaccine, bus services curbed, Andaman Sandbox | July 21
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Best Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
Bars can reopen in Rawai Phuket.. but not like we hoped
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 10,082 new infections, news briefs
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
Covid-19 visa end date extended to September 27
Meeting reveals Thai vs foreigners in Phuket Sandbox, other stats
Good Morning Thailand | What are your rights in Thailand? Sandbox and Samui Plus update
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA
Pattaya permanent residents to get 2,000 baht in financial aid
Travellers from “dark red” and “red” zones must be vaccinated to enter Phuket
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
- Business3 days ago
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
- Crime4 days ago
THG head stock purchases before questionable Pfizer news
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Despite chaos and confusion, hundreds of foreigners vaccinated in “one-off” event
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok penis peril, man gets padlock stuck around genitals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Lockdown extending as flights from dark red zones are prohibited