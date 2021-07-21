Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Firefighter Naruphon Wongyaem died of Covid-19 after fighting the Samut Prakan factory fire. (via TAO of Bang Chaloeng Facebook)

One of the brave firefighters who battled the recent factory fire in Samut Prakan July 5 was diagnosed today with Covid-19, just hours before he died from the virus. Naruphon Wongyaem was among the teams that responded to the explosion at the Ming Dih Chemical Co factory just south of Bangkok in Samut Prakan’s Bang Phli district. After putting out the blaze, the fire department unit chief announced that 10 members of the firefighting team had contracted Covid-19.

When the fire exploded around 3 am on July 5, countless firefighters, including Naurphon who was 47 years old, fought the blaze, taking more than 24 hours to finally bring the flames under control, aside from a brief rekindling the next afternoon. 40 firefighters and civilians were injured and one rescue worker lost their life. More than 80,000 people were affected by the fire including nearly 2,000 evacuated from their homes, and inspections showed damage to the air quality up to a kilometre away.

After the fire and the diagnosis of 10 people with Covid-19, the firefighting unit closed down until the end of the month, and 23 more people who had been in contact with the infected firefighters were isolated in quarantine this past Sunday, including Naruphon. Things moved very quickly from that point on.

He was quarantined at home Sunday and reported to Chularat 3 Hospital to be tested for Covid-19 the next day. The day after, Tuesday, he was moved to the Tambon Administration Organisation of Bang Chaloeng in a multi-purpose building to quarantine. The next day his Covid-19 test results came back positive and he was found later that same day suddenly dead in the quarantine building he had just moved into.

The TAO of Bang Chaloeng fire and rescue unit released a statement offering condolences for Naruphon’s family after his shockingly sudden death of Covid-19, just 2 weeks after heroically battling the factory explosion and fire.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 mins ago

Firefighter in this month’s factory fire dies suddenly of Covid-19
Phuket3 hours ago

New Phuket checkpoint rules see 392 people denied yesterday
Myanmar5 hours ago

Russian arms trader working closely supplying Burmese military
Sponsored14 hours ago

How Foreigners Can Attain Business Visa in Thailand

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Bangkok’s Bang Sue vaccination centre open to expats 60 and above
Chon Buri8 hours ago

Na Jomtien man electrocuted mining bitcoin
Phuket9 hours ago

Lifeguard rescues Polish man in Phuket
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand9 hours ago

Interprovincial transport suspended in “dark red” zones; bus services stop nationwide
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Pattaya restaurants suffering, closing over dark red restrictions
Best of9 hours ago

5 Best Italian Restaurants in Koh Samui
Krabi10 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 39 YO dies after AZ vaccine, bus services curbed, Andaman Sandbox | July 21
Phuket10 hours ago

Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Best of10 hours ago

Best Hotels Near Bangkok’s MRT Stations
Thailand12 hours ago

CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Phuket12 hours ago

Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending