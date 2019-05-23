UPDATE: Ancient cannon found off Koh Racha aged from Rattanakosin period | The Thaiger

Phuket
UPDATE: Ancient cannon found off Koh Racha aged from Rattanakosin period
An object found near Koh Racha Noi off Phuket’s southern coast yesterday is believed to be ancient cannon from the Rattanakosin period (1782-1932).
An investigation has been launched after the object, similar to an ancient cannon along with an accompanying ‘base’, was found underwater just off the coast of Koh Racha Noi.
Read more about the discovery HERE.
Divers from the Royal Thai Navy inspected the two mysterious objects yesterday afternoon. The object, similar to an ancient cannon, is more than 1 metre long and 20 centimetres wide. The ‘base’ measured about 155 x 126 centimetres. It is believed to be the structure that holds the cannon in place.
The Phuket Vice Governor Tanyawat Chanpinit says the ancient cannon is dated back to the beginning of the Rattanakosin period (1782-1932).
Officials from the Fine Art Department are organising its recovery and transport to the Thalang Museum so it can be properly examined and restored.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Phuket
UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack
Phuket police today have arrested suspects who attacked and harassed an ambulance and the driver.
The suspects tried to stop the ambulance and were captured on video attacking the ambulance whilst chasing it along Phuket’s roads. Read more about the attackers HERE.
Police today have arrested two suspects following their attack on the ambulance and drivers this week after the issue was viral in social media today. The pair, and their motorcycle, were easy to identify.
Police are now questioning the two over the incident and will be pressing charges.
Local social media has been very vocal over the incident…
“A few nights in a cell… attacking emergency personnel is the lowest of the low.”
“Throw them in the prison for 10 years and let them grow up the hard way.”
“Punks, a lack of parental discipline, no respect. I personally think parents should be held responsible for their childrens’ actions.”
Phuket
Phuket police hunting for suspects who attacked an ambulance – VIDEO
VIDEO: Detnarong Songsang
Phuket police are hunting for suspects who tried to stop an ambulance and attack rescue workers. They have good photos of the attackers and say it will be easy to track them down.
The Wichit Police were notified of the incident earlier in the week. 41 year old Detnarong Songsang, a rescue worker, was driving the ambulance through the Darasamut Underpass.
Two suspects on a motorbike chased after the ambulance when the rescue worker driving the vehicle beeped their horn at them. One of them threw a solid item at the ambulance and then tried to use a sharp steel rod to stab at the driver and damage the ambulance.
The driver had to speed up the ambulance and headed directly to a police station to reported the incident to police.
คลิปเหตุการณ์ครับ
Posted by Kaew Detnarong on Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Business
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
A 150 key space themed hotel is under development in Kathu, Phuket, by a Singaporean group .
Located close to the Central Festival and Makro complexes, the project is expected to open next year according to a report in TTG Asia.
The One Pioneer – Beyond Space Travel hotel say it’s “highly focused on an outer space storyline and will have an indoor observatory”.
Janette Lee, founder and CEO, says the hotel is poised to open sometime in 2020.
“Tourism business in Thailand and in Phuket will continue to grow but there is still a lack of new attractions. Our vision is to bring to life the dreams of mankind for an experience of space on earth. Our target markets will be both local and international tourists.”
According to Lee, the company is seeking partners from Thailand or elsewhere to complete the project. She has had discussions with potential partners and investors during the South East Asia Hotel Investment Summit which took place in Bangkok last week.
Prior to entering the tourism business, Lee had sold her private education business and social enterprise in Singapore. She also used to work in the financial sector.
The project cost is estimated at $40 million.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Thai baht lowest since January
UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack
April’s exports fall to the lowest level in 24 months
OrBorTor president shot dead in Yala
Phuket police hunting for suspects who attacked an ambulance – VIDEO
Second night of violence over election results – Jakarta
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Chiang Mai Song Thaew drivers see red over Grab
WeWork opens up in Bangkok. What is WeWork?
French man arrested stealing mobile phone in Pattaya – VIDEO
14 smuggled Burmese migrants rescued and alleged trafficker arrested
UPDATE: Ancient cannon found off Koh Racha aged from Rattanakosin period
Thai businesses locked out of potential $237.2 million medical cannabis market
Coalition talks. And then there were…. THREE
Investigation launched into private hospital for alleged overcharging
Chinese ‘red notice’ fugitive arrested at Suvarnabhumi
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
-
Plastics3 days ago
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
-
Phuket2 days ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
-
Pattaya24 hours ago
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
-
Technology2 days ago
5G: Welcome to instant wi-fi and the internet-of-everything
-
South2 days ago
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Environment3 days ago
Pattaya officials react to the video of gushing sewage and wastewater – VIDEO