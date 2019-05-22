An ‘ancient cannon’ found underwater off Koh Racha Noi | The Thaiger

Phuket
An ‘ancient cannon’ found underwater off Koh Racha Noi
An investigation has been launched after an object, similar to an ancient cannon, was found near Koh Racha Noi off Phuket’s southern coast.
Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos says he was informed that the object looked similar to an old cannon and was found underwater off the island.
Mayor Aroon dived under water to check out the object for himself. He says it measures 1.3 metres in length and a ‘box’ was found on the sand nearby.
Mayor Aroon says these objects were first noticed last year by Woraphing Yothasut, a boat captain who found both objects at the same time. The captain says he told his friends but claimed “no one was paying attention”. This time he told the Rawai Mayor.
Today navy officers and officials from the Fine Arts Department are investigating the two objects and planning a possible recovery.
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
A 150 key space themed hotel is under development in Kathu, Phuket, by a Singaporean group .
Located close to the Central Festival and Makro complexes, the project is expected to open next year according to a report in TTG Asia.
The One Pioneer – Beyond Space Travel hotel say it’s “highly focused on an outer space storyline and will have an indoor observatory”.
Janette Lee, founder and CEO, says the hotel is poised to open sometime in 2020.
“Tourism business in Thailand and in Phuket will continue to grow but there is still a lack of new attractions. Our vision is to bring to life the dreams of mankind for an experience of space on earth. Our target markets will be both local and international tourists.”
According to Lee, the company is seeking partners from Thailand or elsewhere to complete the project. She has had discussions with potential partners and investors during the South East Asia Hotel Investment Summit which took place in Bangkok last week.
Prior to entering the tourism business, Lee had sold her private education business and social enterprise in Singapore. She also used to work in the financial sector.
The project cost is estimated at $40 million.
Skål International heads to Phuket, June 2020
by Paul Poole
Tourism industry professionals from all over the world are expected to descend on Phuket between June 25-27, 2020, for the 49th edition of Skål Asia Congress.
With more than 15,000 members in almost 90 different countries, Skål International is the world’s largest organisation of tourism professionals. Through countless local, national and international events, Skål International promotes global tourism and networking, pursuing topics of common interest.
Founded in France in 1934 following a trip to Scandinavia (“skål” means cheers), Skål International has since grown to almost 400 clubs in more than 90 countries around the world. Uniting various branches of the travel and tourism industry, its members, which include industry managers and executives, work to maximise networking on a global scale and promote a responsible tourism industry.
The Skål Congresses are held across the world and attract stakeholders from various parts of the tourism industry. Held at Laguna Phuket, Skål Asia Congress 2020 is an opportunity for Skål members in Asia to meet and discuss the trends and ideas in the tourism industry as well as network with their peers around a theme of “Go Eco 2020 – Ecological & Sustainable Tourism”.
Attendees will include airlines, travel and tour companies, online booking portals (OTAs), hotel owners and GMs, luxury cruise ship industry, technology companies selling hotel and web based services, telecoms, website services and discount programs.
The Skål Congresses are known for incorporating the host location and using local partners to arrange formal and informal excursions and events. Skål Asia Congress 2020 will feature a Pan-Asian ecological showcase and exhibition, a Phuket street food cocktail reception, OTOP (One Tambon One Product) showcase and tourist tours.
For more information contact The Sponsorship Experts, Paul Poole
Fallen light pole blocks traffic in Thalang after truck rolls over – VIDEO
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Newshawk Phuket
Two people have sustained injuries after a truck overturned in Thalang this morning.
Newshawk Phuket reports that at about 8.50am this morning the Thalang Police were notified of an accident on Thepkrasattri Road, southbound, in Baan Ko-en, Thalang.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the overturned trailer truck on the road. A light tower was also brought down and blocked the road. Two people have sustained injuries and were taken to the Thalang Hospital.
Police are investigating the incident.
#คลิป #วินาที รถเทรลเลอร์พลิกคว่ำ โค้งคอเอน จังหวัดภูเก็ต เมื่อเช้าที่ผ่านมา#VIDEO A trailer has overturned on Thepkrasattri Road southbound, Baan Ko-En in Thalang at 8.50am this morning (22/05/19). Two injuries were reported. A power pole has been brought down where it has blocked the road. #Trafficjam … Reports/Translated by #NewshawkPhuket … รายงาน/แปลโดย #เหยี่ยวข่าวภูเก็ต#รถพลิกคว่ำ #โค้งคอเอน #ถลาง #จังหวัดภูเก็ต #ข่าวภูเก็ต #ข่าวรอบเกาะ #ข่าวอุบัติเหตุ #ข่าวภูเก็ตวันนี้ #ภูเก็ตถลาง #PhuketRoadSafety #PhuketRoad #ThepkrasattriRoadPhuket #PhuketTraffic #PhuketNewsToday #PhuketIsland #PhuketThalang #accident #PhuketAccident #ThalangAccident
Posted by เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต on Tuesday, May 21, 2019
