University students arrested with 14K methamphetamine pills

Eight suspects have been arrested with over 14,000 methamphetamine pills and 104 grams of crystal methamphetamine over the past two days. Two of them are senior university students.

28 year old Tanapat Naoprai and Sarocha Horgiean were living at a house in Rawai. Both are senior law students of a university in Phuket. Officers seized 14,000 methamphetamine pills from their house. They were taken to the Chalong Police Station where they have been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

36 year old Wisit Poomnak was arrested at Chalong Temple. Officers seized 8.38 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 18 methamphetamine pills. He was taken to the Chalong Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drug with intent to sell.

30 year old Nantawan Sritongkun was arrested in front of a FamilyMart in Chalong. Officers seized 7 methamphetamine pills. She was taken to the Chalong Police Station where she has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs.

27 year old Mallika Songmuang was arrested at a house in Wichit. Officers seized 0.47 grams of crystal methamphetamine. She was taken to the Wichit Police Station where she has been charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs.

27 year old Tachama Nengnoi and 20 year old Tabpon Nengnoi were arrested at a house in Wichit also. Officers seized from Tachama 28.68 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 79 methamphetamine pills. Officer also seized from Tabpon 1.89 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a handgun and 37 bullets.

Tachama and Tabpon were taken to the Wichit Police Station. Tachama has been charged with illegal possession of Categoty 1 Drugs with intent to sell. Tabpon has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

And 41 year old Rsart Tawan was arrested on Wichit Songkram Road in Phuket Town. Officers seized 100 methamphetamine pills. He was taken to the Phuket City Police Station where he was charged with illegal possession of Category 1 Drugs with intent to sell.

Officers also found a bag containing 100.60 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside a box under a tree in Soi Rat-U-thit in Wichit.