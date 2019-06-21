Two Nigerians arrested in Phuket over romance scam | The Thaiger

Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Patong over an alleged romance scam.

Police have arrested 25 year old Nigerian man Okoro Ifeanyi Daniel. He is facing charges of possession or use of an electronic bank card of another person wrongfully in a manner likely to cause detriment to other persons (fraud), and being an alien who has stayed in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.

A 23 year old Nigerian man, Ihegha Marcualey Ihiechri, has also been arrested. He is facing charges of being an alien staying in the Kingdom without permission or with their permission expiring or being revoked.

The victim in this particular romance scam has lost an estimated 500,000 baht.





