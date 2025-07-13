Motorcyclist’s body found in canal after Bangkok accident

A motorcyclist’s tragic accident resulted in his body being found in a drainage canal, prompting police to examine CCTV footage for a clearer understanding of the incident. Witnesses questioned whether a public transport vehicle was involved.

At 1.30am today, July 13, Police Lieutenant Nattapong Kanarat from Bukkhalo Police Station received a report of a fatal motorcycle accident at the entrance of Ratchada-Tha Phra Soi 7 in the Daokanong subdistrict, Thonburi district, Bangkok.

He arrived at the scene with a forensic doctor from Chulalongkorn Hospital and volunteers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation. The location was a four-lane road where a black Honda motorcycle with Bangkok registration lay on its side with scrape marks.

The rider’s body was discovered submerged in a drainage canal. Officials retrieved the body for forensic examination, identifying the deceased as 30 year old Wachirawit, who suffered a large wound on his chin and significant bleeding from the mouth, nose, and ears.

Witnesses nearby reported hearing the motorcycle crash and skid across the road without seeing the rider. They, along with friends, searched until they found the body in the drainage canal.

Additionally, they noted a pink taxi parked at the entrance; the driver reportedly checked the scene and expressed shock before leaving. It remains unclear if the taxi was involved.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine if another vehicle caused the motorcycle to crash, potentially leading to prosecution. The body has been sent to the forensic department at Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy, and the deceased’s family will be informed accordingly, reported KhaoSod.

