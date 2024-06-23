Tourists flee as tuk tuk leader threatens taxi driver in Patong

Picture courtesy of The Phuket News

A heated confrontation erupted in front of Jungceylon in Patong yesterday when a local tuk tuk leader threatened a metered taxi driver, prompting the taxi’s foreign passengers to quickly exit for their safety.

The incident unfolded as the metered taxi was dropping off a customer at the bustling mall. Two foreign tourists entered the taxi, unaware of the turmoil that was about to ensue. The head of the local tuk tuk queue approached and loudly declared that metered taxis were not permitted to pick up passengers in that area, which is designated for tuk tuks.

Fearing for their safety, the tourists promptly left the taxi. The tuk tuk leader continued to threaten the taxi driver, even challenging him to step out of his vehicle. He insisted that the area was restricted to local tuk tuks only.

The scene, witnessed by numerous tourists, was captured on video by the taxi driver from inside his vehicle and by onlookers from the street.

The metered taxi driver, who requested to be identified as Dam, later recounted the events to reporters. He explained that after dropping off a customer, he picked up the two tourists without realising the restriction. Dam complied when the tuk tuk leader ordered the tourists to leave his vehicle but the threats persisted.

Dam expressed his frustration with the situation.

“I have never experienced such an incident before, although my colleagues have faced similar situations.”

He called for all taxi drivers, including tuk tuk operators, to resolve such disputes peacefully and without intimidation, reported The Phuket News.

A report has been filed with the police regarding the incident, but no legal action has been taken as of yet.

