Phuket
Tourist questioned by police, Phuket taxi drivers said he was driving a “service vehicle”
A Russian tourist was taken to a police station in Phuket for questioning after local taxi drivers reported that the man was driving throughout the island province, claiming he was picking up passengers. The tourist was just driving his family members, but the car he rented ended up being registered as a service vehicle. Both the owner of the vehicle and the tourist had to pay a 1,000 baht fine.
The car had a green licence plate, which is for service vehicles, like taxis. When local taxi drivers saw the car full of passengers with a foreign man behind the wheel, some assumed he was getting paid to drive people around. Following complaints from local taxi drivers, saying the foreigner was taking away their livelihoods, the tourist and the owner of the car were asked by the tourist police from Patong Provincial Police Station and officers from Phuket’s Department of Transport to come in for questioning.
Reports say the tourist had just rented the car for a day, promising to return it at 9pm on Tuesday. The tourist had an international driver’s licence and used the car for a family trip. Since the car was registered to be used as a service vehicle and not for rental, both the driver and the owner had to pay a 1,000 baht fine.
Related story: Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
SOURCE: Dailynews | โหดจัง จังหวัดภูเก็ต
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourist questioned by police, Phuket taxi drivers said he was driving a “service vehicle”
Moderna to set up subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong and SE Asia to dispense mRNA vaccines
Phuket governor attends Makha Bucha Day ceremony
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
PM Prayut orders Thailand Pass to be improved, says tourists are essential
Thai respiratory specialist calls for total overhaul of how government handles Covid
Pattaya tourism officials pin hopes on proposed travel bubble with India
Malaysia’s Covid infections hit record high, exceed Delta wave of last year
Bangkok officials set up another 1,000 isolation beds amid surge in infections
Despite Covid-19, tourism authorities still optimistic about this coming year
Thailand News Update | illegal wildlife traders arrested
Amnesty says Thailand’s attempts to expel it should serve as a warning to other NGOs
Bangkok officially named “Krung Thep Maha nakhon” I GMT
3 men arrested after allegedly selling tiger, leopard skins to undercover police
Movie Guide: Top Thai films to watch on Netflix 2022
The tale of two Covids – the world diverges
Top 10 English-language movies made in Thailand (or mostly in Thailand)
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
First 10 days of February arrival figures for Thailand – Test & Go V2 “sluggish”
Test and Go report card and arrivals – First 10 days of February
Bangkok is back – Thailand’s capital roars back to life
UPDATE: Phuket gunmen named, possible related shooting in Canada last Tuesday
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
Thailand hopeful to draw Indian tourists with new travel bubble
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
Vin Diesel doppelganger in Thailand drives car inspired by Fast and Furious
German celebrity says she was mugged at a Thailand beach, Phang Nga police investigate
Airport CCTV shows 2 suspects of Phuket murder case leaving Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Makha Bucha Day 2022: All about the public holiday in Thailand
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tomorrow, Vietnam lifts restrictions on international flights from all markets
- Crime3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for allegedly scamming expats in Pattaya out of millions of baht
- Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Tourist who sat on endangered reef faces 10 years in prison, up to 1 million baht fine
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thailand to ban alcohol sales on February 16, Makha Bucha Day
- Guides3 days ago
Best massage and spa treatments in Bangkok 2022
- Cambodia2 days ago
Travel Guide: Top places to retire in Asia 2022
Recent comments: