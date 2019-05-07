Pattaya temple thief foiled on her 2nd attempt | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya temple thief foiled on her 2nd attempt
A woman previously wanted for stealing 40,000 baht from a local temple has been thwarted from doing the same at the Najomtien Temple in Pattaya.
The un-named woman in her mid-20s masqueraded as a snack seller and entered the temple’s rectory on May 3.
She was stopped by 79 year old Lungta Thonghor Tammateero who asked what she was doing. She said that she had come from upcountry to earn money and sold him four bags of “khao mao” before leaving.
The man reported the suspicious woman to police, saying she had had arrived at the temple with a drunk-looking man in his 30s and two young girls in a broken-down saleng.
Police speculate the suspect lives somewhere between Najomtien and Huay Yai police stations and asked anyone who spots her to call the Najomtien police.
On April 29 it’s believed the same woman stole 35,000 baht in salary that was for cooks at the Nong Jobtao Temple from a bag in the rectory, and another 5,000 baht from a bowl while the monks slept.
Pattaya
Foreign pensioner robbed of 560,000 baht from house safe
A foreign pensioner arrived back at his Pattaya home earlier today to find that the house had been ransacked. 69 year old Christopher Knight – nationality unknown – found the safe smashed open and 16,000 Euros (around 560,000 baht) missing.
Run Siam News reports that a CCTV server and alarm system had been ripped out and thrown in the pool in an apparent attempt to hide evidence. The theft occurred at a bungalow in the Lakeview Exclusive Villa in Soi Praphanimit in Pattaya.
Nong Prue police are continuing their investigation. The property was checked for fingerprints and the wet CCTV equipment is being examined to see if anything can be recovered. A video on Ruk Siam News showed the aftermath of the theft this morning.
Bangkok
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
There are man reasons why Thailand is a favourite location for property buyers from Hong Kong and mainland China – the street food and great weather are just a part of the allure.
Chinese nationals spent a record 40 billion baht (US$1.25 billion) on Thai properties in 2018, according to the Bank of Thailand.
So who is buying Thailand’s condominiums? Chinese, but buyers from the US, Singapore, Taiwan, the UK and Japan were also big spenders on condominiums looking at last year’s stats.
Meanwhile the Russians, up to recently being up big in the Phuket and Pattaya condo markets, has now dwindled due to the weak rouble, according to property analyst Phattarachai Taweewong from Colliers International.
“The rising popularity of Thai properties in China was such that units of condos marketed in the mainland were often sold out before the domestic sales.”
Thailand is experiencing a glut in the property market, Phattarachai said.
About 58,000 new condominium units were developed in the country in 2017, and 66,000 were built last year – compared to the usual 40,000 to 50,000 units developed annually.
Carrie Law, CEO and director of China’s biggest property website, Juwai.com, says that low prices and taxes were important factors that appealed to Chinese buyers in Thailand.
“Both Canada and Australia have declining property markets and new foreign buyer taxes. This helps drive investment away from those countries. Thailand does not impose extra taxes on foreign buyers.”
Carries says that Juwai.com received a record number of inquiries on Thai properties last year, with total sales in Thailand topping its 2018 charts for the first time. Australia and Canada have been pushed down to second and fourth place, respectively.
Foreigners are allowed to own 49 per cent of apartments in any Thai condominium project but are not permitted to own land.
In order to prevent a real estate bubble, the Bank of Thailand tightened lending policies which have made it more difficult for Thai people to buy homes, causing a slowdown in local property sales. But observers say interest from foreign buyers and Chinese investors will sustain the sector for years to come.
Pattaya
25 year old arrested over theft of gold jewellery valued over 2 million baht in Pattaya
An employee of a hotel in Pattaya has been arrested over the alleged robbery of a gold shop in Pattaya. He netted 1.65 kilograms of gold jewellery with a value of 2.18 million baht at the weekend.
35 year old Sornchai Nilsonthi is accused of robbing the Suppatra Yaowaraj gold shop at the Big C shopping mall in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district at 10.20am last Sunday.
Police allege Sornchai used a BB air gun to deceive the staff into believing he was carrying a lethal firearm. He then robbed the store of gold necklaces and bracelets worth 2.18 million baht.
Although the suspect concealed his face with a mask, police say they managed to identify him from the licence plate of the motorcycle he had ridden to and from the gold shop.
Police report that they had carried out an intensive manhunt following the robbery, with Sornchai eventually turning himself in to Phachi police station in Ayutthaya last night (Monday).
Police were able to retrieve all of the stolen items from his rented room in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district.
