Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz

Motorbikes without mirrors, deafening exhausts, and teens riding without licences — Thalang Police are cracking down on underage and unsafe student bikers in a renewed push for road safety.

Officers at Thalang Police Station are stepping up efforts to educate and enforce traffic discipline among school-age motorcyclists, especially during term time when many rely on bikes to commute.

The latest operation followed a tip-off from concerned residents who reported a group of students loitering at a local petrol station. The teenagers were spotted with modified motorcycles — some stripped of side mirrors, others fitted with illegal loud pipes — and several riders had no driving licences, being underage.

Police moved in to inspect the area, temporarily seizing the non-compliant motorcycles and summoning the students’ parents to the station.

“If students can present the missing side mirrors and manuals and reinstall the parts correctly, they can retrieve their bikes,” explained Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong, Superintendent of Thalang Police Station.

He emphasised that the focus was not on punishment, but on long-term safety for young riders and the public.

“This is about education and prevention. We want all sectors — schools, parents, and the community — to be part of the solution.”

To reinforce awareness, Thalang Police have teamed up with local schools to launch the 5-minute flagpole campaign — a short, daily educational session held during morning assemblies. The campaign teaches students about the dangers of illegal bike mods and the importance of obeying traffic laws.

Regular parent meetings have also been introduced to ensure guardians understand their role in promoting safe road habits. Meanwhile, a special patrol team has been deployed to monitor high-risk areas near schools for dangerous behaviour, street racing, gatherings, or involvement with drugs and e-cigarettes, reported The Phuket News.

Pol. Col. Nikorn stressed that all operations are conducted under the principles of equality and public safety.

“We urge parents to cooperate, ensure their children follow traffic laws, and avoid riding without a licence,” he said. “Together, we can build a culture of road discipline and safety for everyone.”

Thalang Police continue to monitor the situation closely, calling on the community to help instil good driving habits in the next generation before tragedy strikes.