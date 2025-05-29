Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz

Locals spotted underage students with illegal, modified bikes at petrol station

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
86 1 minute read
Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Motorbikes without mirrors, deafening exhausts, and teens riding without licences — Thalang Police are cracking down on underage and unsafe student bikers in a renewed push for road safety.

Officers at Thalang Police Station are stepping up efforts to educate and enforce traffic discipline among school-age motorcyclists, especially during term time when many rely on bikes to commute.

The latest operation followed a tip-off from concerned residents who reported a group of students loitering at a local petrol station. The teenagers were spotted with modified motorcycles — some stripped of side mirrors, others fitted with illegal loud pipes — and several riders had no driving licences, being underage.

Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Police moved in to inspect the area, temporarily seizing the non-compliant motorcycles and summoning the students’ parents to the station.

“If students can present the missing side mirrors and manuals and reinstall the parts correctly, they can retrieve their bikes,” explained Police Colonel Nikorn Chuthong, Superintendent of Thalang Police Station.

He emphasised that the focus was not on punishment, but on long-term safety for young riders and the public.

“This is about education and prevention. We want all sectors — schools, parents, and the community — to be part of the solution.”

Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz | News by Thaiger

To reinforce awareness, Thalang Police have teamed up with local schools to launch the 5-minute flagpole campaign — a short, daily educational session held during morning assemblies. The campaign teaches students about the dangers of illegal bike mods and the importance of obeying traffic laws.

Regular parent meetings have also been introduced to ensure guardians understand their role in promoting safe road habits. Meanwhile, a special patrol team has been deployed to monitor high-risk areas near schools for dangerous behaviour, street racing, gatherings, or involvement with drugs and e-cigarettes, reported The Phuket News.

Pol. Col. Nikorn stressed that all operations are conducted under the principles of equality and public safety.

“We urge parents to cooperate, ensure their children follow traffic laws, and avoid riding without a licence,” he said. “Together, we can build a culture of road discipline and safety for everyone.”

Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz | News by Thaiger

Thalang Police continue to monitor the situation closely, calling on the community to help instil good driving habits in the next generation before tragedy strikes.

Latest Thailand News
Thai woman rams ex-husband&#8217;s car over missing funds for children Thailand News

Thai woman rams ex-husband’s car over missing funds for children

2 minutes ago
Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz Phuket News

Thalang cops crack down on student bikers in safety blitz

24 minutes ago
&#8216;Phone-eating&#8217; TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video) Thailand News

‘Phone-eating’ TikToker’s cake illusions spark safety fears (video)

40 minutes ago
Thailand F-16s deployed as Myanmar jet nears border Thailand News

Thailand F-16s deployed as Myanmar jet nears border

53 minutes ago
Chiang Mai smugglers dump 2 million speed pills in jungle Thailand News

Chiang Mai smugglers dump 2 million speed pills in jungle

54 minutes ago
Thai police helicopter crash sparks corruption allegations Thailand News

Thai police helicopter crash sparks corruption allegations

1 hour ago
Grab vs taxis: Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s traffic turf war gets official reset Bangkok News

Grab vs taxis: Suvarnabhumi’s traffic turf war gets official reset

1 hour ago
Chao Phraya flood alert sparks evacuation warning Thailand News

Chao Phraya flood alert sparks evacuation warning

1 hour ago
Thief strikes again, stealing 27 drain covers in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

Thief strikes again, stealing 27 drain covers in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown Pattaya News

Drunk Indian tourist climbs taxi roof in Pattaya beach meltdown

2 hours ago
ICONSIAM unveils the magical world of &#8216;Wisher: Where Miracles Happen&#8217; Events

ICONSIAM unveils the magical world of ‘Wisher: Where Miracles Happen’

2 hours ago
Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues Thailand News

Cuvier’s beaked whale found dead on Thai beach had multiple health issues

2 hours ago
Phuket man dies after slamming into parked tuk tuk Phuket News

Phuket man dies after slamming into parked tuk tuk

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles Road deaths

Motorcyclist causes chaos in Pathum Thani, damages vehicles

2 hours ago
Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video) Bangkok News

Blaze at Bangkok luxury resort pier torches two boats (video)

2 hours ago
Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst Crime News

Phatthalung father shoots son in self-defence amid violent outburst

2 hours ago
Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival Thailand News

Thailand goes full glam for Pride Month with epic nationwide festival

2 hours ago
Bangkok Bank&#8217;s policy shift: Why the change of heart? Thailand News

Bangkok Bank’s policy shift: Why the change of heart?

2 hours ago
Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent Thailand News

Thai worker wins lottery 10 times, credits mythical serpent

2 hours ago
High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars Thailand News

High risk haul lands British woman in deep dope and behind bars

2 hours ago
Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash Thailand News

Wife grabs cheating husband by the penis to stop cash dash

2 hours ago
Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan Crime News

Teen birthday leads to violent altercation in Samut Prakan

3 hours ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets Thailand News

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

3 hours ago
Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video) South Thailand News

Gunfire injures four at Narathiwat anti-drug event (video)

3 hours ago
Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba Thailand News

Thai app-based delivery rider steals gemstone rings to buy Yaba

3 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal24 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 29, 2025
86 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

A rooftop evening of art, cuisine &#038; connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &#038; Wellness

A rooftop evening of art, cuisine & connection at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness

7 hours ago
Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

Foreign thieves steal cannabis in Phuket while friends distract staff

8 hours ago
British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

British family’s £4,000 Phuket villa holiday turns nightmare

24 hours ago
Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

Phuket boosts tourism with 7 new developments

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x