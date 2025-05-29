Thai woman rams ex-husband’s car over missing funds for children

Ex-husband, deputy college director, forced to kneel and bow in public as apology

Thai woman rams ex-husband’s car over missing funds for children
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman rammed her SUV into a sedan carrying her ex-husband and his girlfriend, accusing the couple of swindling 400,000 baht she had been saving for their children.

Channel 7 and ThaiRath shared footage of the car crash and physical assault, which took place on a footpath along a road in the Isaan province of Kalasin on May 28. The exact time of the incident was not disclosed in the reports.

In the video, the woman was seen ramming her white SUV into a white sedan occupied by her ex-husband and his girlfriend. She then exited her vehicle and proceeded to physically assault the ex-husband on the footpath. Witnesses attempted to intervene, but reportedly they were unable to stop her.

The man was later seen kneeling at the woman’s feet, but she refused to stop her tirade until he paid his respects three more times, after which she agreed to leave the scene.

One of the witnesses, Kwankamon, who owned a nearby laundry shop, told ThaiRath that she heard a loud commotion outside and went to investigate. She saw the woman attacking a man and tried to intervene.

Thai woman rams car into ex-husband and his girlfriend
Photo via ThaiRath

Kwankamon said she was unaware of the details of the argument but overheard enough to realise the two were ex-partners, and that the man’s current girlfriend was in the sedan. She advised the girlfriend not to get out of the car for her safety.

Kwankamon confirmed the woman agreed to leave only after the man prostrated himself three times as an apology.

Channel 7 reported that the man in the video is the deputy director of a technical college in the province. He divorced his wife, with custody of their children granted to him. His ex-wife continued to send him money, totalling over 400,000 baht, to help care for the children.

Ex-wife car crash assault motivated by missing funds for children
The incident scene | Photo via ThaiRath

However, the woman later discovered that all the money had gone. When she questioned her children, they claimed they had never received or used the funds.

The ex-wife became convinced that her ex-husband used the money to support his new girlfriend rather than their children. This discovery prompted the confrontation captured on video. Reports also noted that the white sedan driven by the deputy director also belonged to his ex-wife.

Thai woman rams car into ex-husband after financial loss
The witness, Kwankamon. | Photo via ThaiRath

The director of the college told the media that the incident was a private matter concerning the deputy director and that the college itself was not affected and would not be involved.

Nonetheless, the deputy director may face disciplinary action if a lawsuit is filed, as the incident could damage the college’s reputation. The secretary-general of the Vocational Education Commission would be responsible for any potential disciplinary proceedings.

