Phuket
Thailand’s biggest new attraction “Andamanda” opens in Phuket
Luxury and adventure meets Thai culture and mythology at Andamanda, Thailand’s biggest water park, covering 58 rai of land in Kathu district in Phuket, southern Thailand. On Saturday, Thailand’s former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop attended the water park’s grand opening.
Watch the Thaiger’s review of Andamanda here.
On Saturday, the 4.5 billion baht water park welcomed thousands of guests for the first time, including 1,500 Phuket residents.
Andamanda is Thai mythology themed, with 5 zones covering 9.8 hectares of land: Coral World, The Pearl Palace, The Great Andaman Bay, Naga Jungle and the Emerald Forest.
The park is home to 12 slides, a 10,000 square metre wave pool and a 550 metre lazy river. But Andamanda is more than a just a water park, it features entertainment venues, retail outlets, restaurants, a floating market and a 300-room Holiday Inn hotel.
Cultural performances such as southern Thai “Nang Talung” puppet shows will take place on the resort’s grandiose stage.
Andamanda was launched by the Executive Director of Proud Group – one of the youngest female entrepreneurs in Thailand – Proudputh “Prou” Liptapanlop. Prou is a real estate and hospitality icon whose work goes by the concept of “transcending expectations.”
Prou told the Thaiger…
“I don’t believe in doing something that’s already been done. I think the water park industry has changed over the past 5-7 years… back when we first opened Vana Nava in Hua Hin, there weren’t many water parks in Thailand, or in Asia. The focus was on the rides itself – the tallest, longest and fastest. As consumers become more sophisticated, they are looking for a more authentic experience, not just the slides.”
“How do you integrate the local culture into that experience? At Andamanda Phuket, we integrated Thai mythologies… we have highlights of the Andaman Bay, we replicated the James Bond island, we have characters… we have a floating market… It’s not just a water park… but it’s about the best of Phuket all in one place.”
Watch the Thaiger’s interview with Prou here.
Former deputy prime minister Suwat believes Andamanda will help Phuket revitalise its tourism industry. Phuket is ready to welcome tourists from all over the world and is hoping to receive 1 million tourists a year, added Suwat.
Tickets
Adventure explorer 1,500 THB (Height more than 122cm)
Mini Explorer 1,000 THB (Height 91 – 121cm)
Beginner Explorer Free Entry (Height less than 90cm)
Senior Explorer 1,000 THB (Age 60 years and above)
Tickets can be bought in advance at a discounted price (Adventure Explorer 850 THB, Mini Explorer 550 THB) here.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
