Commerce Ministry says Thais should sell to Chinese customers on TikTok

The Ministry of Commerce has come up with a cunning plan that Thai people could make more money by selling products, especially clothes, to Chinese people via the popular TikTok app. The ministry also came up with tips and ideas for Thai sellers who want to win new Chinese customers on TikTok.

Yesterday, the Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Phusit Ratanakun Seriruengrit, said that selling fashion items via TikTok could create “more chances for Thai sellers to gain income from Chinese customers”. He said TikTok was popular in China and has 1.1 billion Chinese users now. Thai users on TikTok has now exceeded 20 million.

Phusit explained the Crawley Index Institute’s tips for sellers who want to sell clothes and fashion items on TikTok, saying sellers should offer “content with creativities, present the unique characters, hire influencers who have about 1,000 to 10,000 followers, and create content that is related to the trends and hot topics”.

He also said the top trends that the businesses should follow would be vintage fashion, exercise outfits, environmental-friendly clothes, cosplay items and outfits for relaxing at home.

The director said that live videos made customers confident to buy products because they could see the real products and communicate with sellers in real time during the live videos. Phusit said Thai sellers could earn additional income by using digital marketing and believed that the tips and trends suggested in their release could help Thai businesses tap into the enormous Chinese consumer market.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 7 | Siamrath | Bangkokbiznews