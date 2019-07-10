Thai health authorities investigate Australian couples’ claim of illness after eating pad thai in Phuket | The Thaiger

Phuket
Thai health authorities investigate Australian couples’ claim of illness after eating pad thai in Phuket
The Thai Disease Control Department says they’re investigation claims by a Perth couple that they went through “two years of hell” after eating a plate of Pad Thai while visiting Phuket on holiday in 2017.
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth, along with their two children, visited Thailand in 2017. Once back in Perth they both began to feel unwell, drained of energy and struggling even to get out of bed.
Following extensive tests, doctors found that they were hosting Dientamoeba fragilis, a parasite, which they say they contracted from a Pad Thai dish they had eaten at an ‘upmarket’ food court in Phuket, Thailand.
Disease Control Department director-general, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanaying- charoenchai, says that Thailand has effective monitoring systems to ensure food safety through the Food and Drug Administration Office, the Health Department, the Medical Science Department, the Agriculture Ministry and private networks dedicated to food safety.
Commenting on ‘Dientamoeba fragilis’, he explained that it is not harmful to people who are in good health and ruled out the possibility that the parasite came from the Pad Thai because it would have been fried.
Ryan Prigg, speaking on Australia’s Channel 7 news, vowed never to return to Thailand, saying the experience had put them through the worst two years of their lives.
‘Dientamoeba fragilis’ is a species of single-celled protozoa found in the digestive tract of some humans, pigs and gorillas. It causes gastrointestinal upset in some people, but not in others. It is a common cause of diarrhea, chronic diarrhea and fatigue.
Original story: Thai PBS
Patong
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
A Perth couple, Stacey Barnes and her husband Ryan Prigg, who ran their personal wellbeing business, ended up unwell for nearly two years, because of a debilitating parasite that they say they caught whilst holidaying in Thailand in 2017.
The have blamed the incident on a rogue plate of pad thai they ate at a food court at an ‘upmarket’ shopping centre in Phuket (not named). The couple paid A$6 per plate, about 130 baht.
Pad thai, or phad thai, is a stir-fried rice noodle dish commonly served as a street food and at most restaurants in Thailand.
They were staying at a “6 star” hotel in Kata, a popular west coast resort beach south of Patong, during their stay. They said the first four days of their stay was ‘perfect’ – sightseeing, hiking and swimming in their private pool attached to their villa – according to the news.com.au report.
“Everything was perfect, we didn’t eat on the streets or go anywhere risky, everything seemed perfect,” said Stacey.
But everything came crashing down when they started feeling ill at their hotel that night.
“Ryan and I both came down with fevers, we knew something wasn’t right.”
The couple reported that they were sweating, “had the shakes” and realised they had contracted some form of food poisoning. They urgently booked the first flight they could get out of Phuket and returned home, very ill and frantic to find out what was wrong with them.
Eventually, long after their arrival back in Perth, Australia, the ‘bug’ was diagnosed as a tiny parasite – Dientamoeba fragilis – which had located itself in their intestines, and, they claimed, ruined their health and the business they were working so hard to build.
They claimed the parasite left them feeling “like zombies” and impacted on their ability to work even making it difficult for them to get out of bed in the mornings. They say some of the side-effects of the parasite gave them wild swings of constipation then extreme diarrhoea. Stacey says they also developed cold sores on their faces and ulcers in their mouths.
Back in Perth they did the rounds of local GPs (general practitioners) in desperation to regain their health. Stacey says they visited three doctors who were unable to identify the cause of their fatigue and illness. One doctor told them… “You’ll just have to learn to live with it.”
“I thought to myself… If I have to live with this, it’s not worth living at all because this was not OK,” she told news.com.au
“I was parenting, we were trying to keep our business alive, and I was working full-time every day with this parasite inside of me.”
But last November, Stacey and Ryan finally found a doctor who was a specialist in digestive parasites and they were final able to get some answers and a proper diagnosis. The doctor diagnosed the problem as “Dientamoeba fragilis” and prescribed antibiotics, iron transfusions, vitamin supplements and probiotics.
“Once we had the infusion, it was like someone had switched us back on and we were ourselves again.”
Stacey and Ryan, now full recovered, swear they will never visit Asian countries again but want their experience to serve as a warning to others, that “these things can and do happen”.
“People get ‘Bali Belly’ and come home and think it’s all good, but that changes your entire gut bacteria for the rest of your life.”
Stacey said the experience forced them to put their business on hold for 10 months – one little parasite changed their lives.
“This had a massive impact on our family and changed the course of our life forever.”
SOURCE: news.com.au
Phuket
Four down, one to go – Phuket’s traffic underpass network nearly complete
The 540 million baht underground tunnel at Chalong Circle has now been officially opened by the Thai PM.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the official opening yesterday morning. The tunnel, about 350 metres long, travels between Viset Road and Chao Fah West. Above ground the intersection moves traffic around the renovated roundabout where traffic from Kata (Patak Road), Chalong Pier and Chao Fah East intersect.
Along with the PM were Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda and Finance Minister Apisak Tantivorawong and the throngs of officials.
Traffic exceeding 100,000 vehicles a day takes Phuket locals north and south from Rawai to the rest of the island and tour buses and vans to the southern beaches Cape Promthep, Kata and Karon. Construction was a long, arduous affair for the construction company and locals. It began in July 2015 and the tunnel was eventual open to traffic on May 31 (southbound, northbound traffic a few days later).
The tunnel is only two lanes wide but 5.5 metres high to accommodate larger trucks and double-decker tour buses. The tunnel is equipped with electrical water-pumping, drainage, lighting, ventilation and safety equipment. Above ground the construction zone is slowly being landscaped to improve the amenity of the area after the four years of mess-making.
The new lotus tower is the feature of the slightly-expanded roundabout with a golden lotus at the top.
Out of the five underpasses constructed over the past seven years – Chalong Underpass, Samkong Underpass, Darasamuth (Central Festival) Underpass and Bang Khu Underpass – only Sanam Bin (meaning ‘airport) is yet to be fully finished and should be opened in October this year. Northbound traffic has been using the underpass for six months already.
But don’t get too excited about the finish of all the roadworks Phuketians, the light rail construction is set to begin next year and will rip up most of the island’s main north-south artery Thepkasattri Road in the process.
PHOTO: Thodsapol Hongtong
Phuket
PM opens Chalong Underpass, visits Yamil and Navy Area 3, Phuket
The Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, arrived at the PPAO Muang Phuket School in Rawai this morning to conduct the official opening of the Chalong Underpass, after 4 years of prolonged construction.
Phuket officials the Rawai Mayor, Aroon Solos and Chalong Mayor, Samran Jindapon, welcomed Gen Prayuth who was accompanied by the PM Office team from Bangkok.
FCลุงตู่ที่ภูเก็ต ขอเสียงแฟนคลับลุงตู่ที่อื่นกันโหนยยยย….
Posted by สำนักประชาสัมพันธ์เขต 5 on Sunday, July 7, 2019
Locals from Chalong and Rawai gathered in front of the school starting from 6am waiting to meet and greet the PM but their best intentions initially failed as the PM’s security team blocked the area until later in the morning.
Some were claiming that they had donated their land as a contribution to the public infrastructure and deserved to be a part of the ceremony. Following discussions with the local Mayors, they were finally allowed in before the PM finished his speech and opening ceremony for the Chalong Underpass. The PM walked through the crowd who were reaching out to hug him, shake hands and take pictures with him.
Before noon, the PM visited ‘Yamil’, the rescued baby dugong at the Phuket Marine Biological Centre . He talked to the staff who was taking care of the baby dugong and fed him some milk before wishing Yamil to ‘get well soon and grow up to be a strong dugong.’
“สวัสดียามีล นี่เรา นายกฯลุงตู่เองวันนี้เราเป็นแม่นมให้เธอนะ”คลิปความน่ารักระหว่างนายกฯลุงตู่ ป้อนนมน้องยามีล ลูกพะยูนกำพร้าวัย 3 เดือน ที่พักชั่วคราวอยู่ที่ ศูนย์วิจัยและพัฒนาทรัพยากรทางทะลเและชายฝั่งทะเลอันดามัน จ.ภูเก็ต #ยามีล #มาเรียม #พะยูน
Posted by สำนักประชาสัมพันธ์เขต 5 on Sunday, July 7, 2019
The baby dugong washed ashore at Bo Muang Beach in Krabi on July 1 and was named by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya as ‘Yamil’ last Friday. The name means ‘handsome man of the sea’ in the Yawi language. The HRH Princess Sirivannavari also took Yamil under the wing of her Coral and Marine Lives project.
Marine veterinarians revealed that Yamil is now about 3-4 months old and is stronger after the constant care. He is already drinking milk and eat seagrass.
In the afternoon, the PM and his team visited the Thai Royal Navy Area 3 at Phuket Deep Sea Port to inspect the marine security measures. The PM then checked out Phuket Vachira Hospital’s smart ambulance system, followed by a IDMEx2019 Tsunami drill, which included evacuation and rescue procedures, shelter management, victims’ database with DNA collection.
At the end, the PM gave a speech to the crowd, who were mainly military officers and volunteers, emphasising the importance of evacuation and rescue during tsunami as well as other kinds of natural disaster and thanked everyone for their hard work.
