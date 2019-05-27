Taxi driver injured – stabbed by his colleague in Mai Khao, Phuket | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phuket

Taxi driver injured – stabbed by his colleague in Mai Khao, Phuket

A taxi driver was injured after being stabbed by his colleague at a company headquarters in Mai Khao yesterday.

The Sakoo Police were notified of the incident at a company in Mai Khao yesterday. Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find the injured 46 year old Sangwarn Panin. He was taken to the Thalang Hospital.

36 years old Anucha Wangjit was waiting for police at the scene where he admitted to stabbing Mr Sangwarn. Police have seized a knife, that he gave them, as evidence in the case.

Witnesses told police that they are both employees of the company. They were arguing on a chat application before before they arrived at the company building. After that they began fighting.

Anucha was taken to Sakoo Police Station where he is facing charges of attacking other person causing injury.

Phuket

About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach

About 100 Burmese teenagers armed with knives were gathered near Patong’s beach in Loma Park just after midnight (Monday).

A Facebook page “Baywatch team Patong & Patong development foundation” posted photos with a message reading “Just after midnight there were two parties including about 100 Burmese teenagers who gathered at Loma park with short knives and long knives. ”

“Baywatch team Patong and Patong development foundation, along with Patong Police, were chasing after them. Some of them were arrested, some fled the scene.”

“This incident has happened many times. There used to be only about 20 of them but lately more people have joined their gangs. This issue must be dealt with urgently before anything happens.”

Phuket

Structures on Nui and Freedom beaches in Phuket to be demolished

Illegal structures on Nui and Freedom beaches in Phuket are to be demolished after officers seized encroached land in parts of the Narkerd Reserve Forest.

Nui Beach (not to be confused with Ya Nui Beach) is north of Nai Harn Beach. Freedom Beach is north of the beach in front of Le Meridien Hotel (maps below).

The investigation follows officers receiving many complaints that tourists are having to pay for entrance fees at Nui and Freedom Beaches.

Officers have also inspected Pa Hin Dam (Black Rock) and Dragon Cape in Karon which are in an area of 142 Rais plot of land.

Officers say the encroached area in Karon is about 700 rais of land where there are many beautiful nature locations. This land is valued at many billions of baht.

The structures on Nui and Freedom beaches, on encroached land, are to be demolished. The land is being seized so it return to its intended public use. The legal processes will take not more than two months.

Business

Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island

A 150 key space themed hotel is under development in Kathu, Phuket, by a Singaporean group .

Located close to the Central Festival and Makro complexes, the project is expected to open next year according to a report in TTG Asia.

The One Pioneer – Beyond Space Travel hotel say it’s “highly focused on an outer space storyline and will have an indoor observatory”.

Janette Lee, founder and CEO, says the hotel is poised to open sometime in 2020.

“Tourism business in Thailand and in Phuket will continue to grow but there is still a lack of new attractions. Our vision is to bring to life the dreams of mankind for an experience of space on earth. Our target markets will be both local and international tourists.”

According to Lee, the company is seeking partners from Thailand or elsewhere to complete the project. She has had discussions with potential partners and investors during the South East Asia Hotel Investment Summit which took place in Bangkok last week.

Prior to entering the tourism business, Lee had sold her private education business and social enterprise in Singapore. She also used to work in the financial sector.

The project cost is estimated at $40 million.

