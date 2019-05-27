Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Bangkok

Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease

5 hours ago

PHOTOS: Nathalie Ruangdet

Firstly, put down whatever you’re eating.

A landlady has vented her grief online to show the results of a nine year tenant who had vacated the property in Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok. Sanook reports that he had left the key with security and needed his deposit back.

Nathalie Ruangdet, the landlady, went round to check the property. She says that most of the apartment was in reasonable condition but the toilet looked like it had not been cleaned in nine years. She said that the tenant was a “clean and respectable person.”

“Sometimes he didn’t pay on time but he often paid three months in one go.”

Apart from this, she says, he was a good and long term tenant. Sanook didn’t report if she had returned his deposit.

Probably not going to be cleaned up with a bottle of Jif and a squeegee mop. Going to need a high pressure water washer and a strong stomach to clean up this mess.

SOURCE: Sanook

Bangkok

Tourist Police raid the C Ekkamai condo to arrest people running rooms as ‘hotel’ – Bangkok

2 hours ago

May 27, 2019

PHOTO: Thai Tourist Police Bureau page on Facebook

Follow up to a story last week where residents of a condo tower in Bangkok were complaining that many of the rooms were being run as a quasi-hotel.

The Thai Tourist Police Bureau sent 40 officialst to the luxury Bangkok condominium. The raid was actually last Thursday, three days after the story came to light in Thai social media.

You can read the background and original story about C Ekkamai HERE.

The problems at the luxury ‘C Ekkamai’ came to light after other residents complained that people were renting rooms on a daily basis, not reporting the checking in of foreigners (as required) and running a virtual hotel in a condominium. There was a ‘check-in’ procedure and a faux-reception set up to receive guests. There was also a maid service provided for the rooms.

Tourist Police report that one person was arrested for running a hotel without a licence and the owners of five rooms were charged with not reporting foreigners staying in their property.

The same five people were charged with illegally offering their rooms for daily rental. One person,  a foreigner, was charged with not staying at their previously reported address.

The condo’s residents said they were furious that facilities they paid for are being used for outsiders such as tourists to enjoy. Only monthly and longer rentals are legal which led to Thursday’s raid according to the Tourist Police.

Tourist Police say that they are now tracking down the web host who advertised the condos online.

SOURCE: Thai Tourist Police

Bangkok

Former PM Chuan elected speaker of lower house

1 day ago

May 26, 2019

If the first item on the new parliament’s agenda is any indication, it’s going to be a very dynamic lower house. Things didn’t go smoothly on the first day.

Ex-PM Chuan Leekpai, a Democrat candidate proposed by the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat Party, secured 258 votes to 235 for Pheu Thai nominee Sompong Amornvivat. One MP abstained. Some Pheu Thai PMs also broke ranks and voted for Chuan.

The election of the lower house speaker, the only item on the agenda at the first meeting of MPs, took more than eight hours after Phalang Pracharat stymied proceedings and proposed a postponement of the vote for unspecified reasons. Boos and heckles accompanied the bravado which went on for hours until he acting speaker decided to call a lunch break, telling MPs to return at 1pm with things sorted out.

There were simmerings of discontent in the pro-junta camp after Phalang Pracharat reportedly wanted to field its MP, Suchart Tancharoen, for the post of speaker but the the bloc nominated Chuan at the last minute.

Pheu Thai MP Jirayut Huangsap objected to the proposal to put off the vote. A prolonged debate between the two blocs led to pro tem speaker Chai Chidchob, the most senior MP and former house speaker, adjourning the house.

After a two-hour break, the house voted on the first motion to decide whether or not to reschedule the election of speaker.

The anti-junta camp, comprising seven parties that had signed a pact earlier, voted against deferring the election.

Finally, the house voted 248 to 246 with two absentions to elect the speaker on Saturday. Some of the pro-Suchart MPs also voted against the postponement.

The Phalang Pracharat-led bloc tried to swing the vote in its favour but failed.

The house hence had to vote to choose between Democrat Chuan and Pheu Thai’s Sompong.

What does all this mean?

The vote for the house speaker is the first test of the votes of MPs in the lower house. The theatrics earlier in the day when Palang Pracharat forced a delay in the vote was to allow last minute lobbying to ensure they had the Democrats on side. But, at this stage, the Democrats have not formally thrown their votes behind a Palang Pracharat coalition. The pro-Junta MPs support of a Democrat (and twice former Thai PM) for the position of House Speaker can be interpreted as an act of good faith to provide more inducement to garner their coalition support.

Bhumjaithai has also kept their cards close to their chest and are yet to formally declare how they will vote in the future.

But the votes in the parliament showed that the division is fairly even with a few Palang Pracharat and Pheu Thai MPs breaking ranks and voting independently. With the crucial vote for the next Thai PM coming up in the next few days there is still no clear sign that the votes will fall one way or the other.

After last weeks meetings the Democrats and Bhumjaithai could, just maybe, form a third bloc of votes so the parliament would have three voting blocs and no majority government. Whoever becomes PM with this arrangement would be ruling over an unpredictable and fragile government.

SOURCE: The Nation

Bangkok

25 workers injured after container explosion at Laem Chabang Port

2 days ago

May 25, 2019

At least 25 port workers have been injured and locals evacuated after an explosion in a container on a ship at dock at the Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri, east of Bangkok, this morning.

Laem Chabang’s port director Vice Admiral Yutthana Mokkhao says an urgent investigation is being undertaken to determine the contents of the container. The Hong Kong ship was docked at A2 port, according to the director.

Scores of port employees were working in the area around 8am this morning when the explosion occurred. The explosion sent clouds of an unknown white power into the air as well as black smoke from the fire.

It was reported that at least 25 of the workers were sent to a nearby hospital after being exposed to the white powder. Workers remaining at the scene were seen dousing their faces with water to wipe off the mystery powder.

SOURCE: The Nation

