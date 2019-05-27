Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease
PHOTOS: Nathalie Ruangdet
Firstly, put down whatever you’re eating.
A landlady has vented her grief online to show the results of a nine year tenant who had vacated the property in Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok. Sanook reports that he had left the key with security and needed his deposit back.
Nathalie Ruangdet, the landlady, went round to check the property. She says that most of the apartment was in reasonable condition but the toilet looked like it had not been cleaned in nine years. She said that the tenant was a “clean and respectable person.”
“Sometimes he didn’t pay on time but he often paid three months in one go.”
Apart from this, she says, he was a good and long term tenant. Sanook didn’t report if she had returned his deposit.
Probably not going to be cleaned up with a bottle of Jif and a squeegee mop. Going to need a high pressure water washer and a strong stomach to clean up this mess.
SOURCE: Sanook
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Tourist Police raid the C Ekkamai condo to arrest people running rooms as ‘hotel’ – Bangkok
PHOTO: Thai Tourist Police Bureau page on Facebook
Follow up to a story last week where residents of a condo tower in Bangkok were complaining that many of the rooms were being run as a quasi-hotel.
The Thai Tourist Police Bureau sent 40 officialst to the luxury Bangkok condominium. The raid was actually last Thursday, three days after the story came to light in Thai social media.
You can read the background and original story about C Ekkamai HERE.
The problems at the luxury ‘C Ekkamai’ came to light after other residents complained that people were renting rooms on a daily basis, not reporting the checking in of foreigners (as required) and running a virtual hotel in a condominium. There was a ‘check-in’ procedure and a faux-reception set up to receive guests. There was also a maid service provided for the rooms.
Tourist Police report that one person was arrested for running a hotel without a licence and the owners of five rooms were charged with not reporting foreigners staying in their property.
The same five people were charged with illegally offering their rooms for daily rental. One person, a foreigner, was charged with not staying at their previously reported address.
The condo’s residents said they were furious that facilities they paid for are being used for outsiders such as tourists to enjoy. Only monthly and longer rentals are legal which led to Thursday’s raid according to the Tourist Police.
Tourist Police say that they are now tracking down the web host who advertised the condos online.
SOURCE: Thai Tourist Police
Bangkok
Former PM Chuan elected speaker of lower house
If the first item on the new parliament’s agenda is any indication, it’s going to be a very dynamic lower house. Things didn’t go smoothly on the first day.
Ex-PM Chuan Leekpai, a Democrat candidate proposed by the pro-junta Phalang Pracharat Party, secured 258 votes to 235 for Pheu Thai nominee Sompong Amornvivat. One MP abstained. Some Pheu Thai PMs also broke ranks and voted for Chuan.
The election of the lower house speaker, the only item on the agenda at the first meeting of MPs, took more than eight hours after Phalang Pracharat stymied proceedings and proposed a postponement of the vote for unspecified reasons. Boos and heckles accompanied the bravado which went on for hours until he acting speaker decided to call a lunch break, telling MPs to return at 1pm with things sorted out.
There were simmerings of discontent in the pro-junta camp after Phalang Pracharat reportedly wanted to field its MP, Suchart Tancharoen, for the post of speaker but the the bloc nominated Chuan at the last minute.
Pheu Thai MP Jirayut Huangsap objected to the proposal to put off the vote. A prolonged debate between the two blocs led to pro tem speaker Chai Chidchob, the most senior MP and former house speaker, adjourning the house.
After a two-hour break, the house voted on the first motion to decide whether or not to reschedule the election of speaker.
The anti-junta camp, comprising seven parties that had signed a pact earlier, voted against deferring the election.
Finally, the house voted 248 to 246 with two absentions to elect the speaker on Saturday. Some of the pro-Suchart MPs also voted against the postponement.
The Phalang Pracharat-led bloc tried to swing the vote in its favour but failed.
The house hence had to vote to choose between Democrat Chuan and Pheu Thai’s Sompong.
What does all this mean?
The vote for the house speaker is the first test of the votes of MPs in the lower house. The theatrics earlier in the day when Palang Pracharat forced a delay in the vote was to allow last minute lobbying to ensure they had the Democrats on side. But, at this stage, the Democrats have not formally thrown their votes behind a Palang Pracharat coalition. The pro-Junta MPs support of a Democrat (and twice former Thai PM) for the position of House Speaker can be interpreted as an act of good faith to provide more inducement to garner their coalition support.
Bhumjaithai has also kept their cards close to their chest and are yet to formally declare how they will vote in the future.
But the votes in the parliament showed that the division is fairly even with a few Palang Pracharat and Pheu Thai MPs breaking ranks and voting independently. With the crucial vote for the next Thai PM coming up in the next few days there is still no clear sign that the votes will fall one way or the other.
After last weeks meetings the Democrats and Bhumjaithai could, just maybe, form a third bloc of votes so the parliament would have three voting blocs and no majority government. Whoever becomes PM with this arrangement would be ruling over an unpredictable and fragile government.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
25 workers injured after container explosion at Laem Chabang Port
At least 25 port workers have been injured and locals evacuated after an explosion in a container on a ship at dock at the Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri, east of Bangkok, this morning.
Laem Chabang’s port director Vice Admiral Yutthana Mokkhao says an urgent investigation is being undertaken to determine the contents of the container. The Hong Kong ship was docked at A2 port, according to the director.
Scores of port employees were working in the area around 8am this morning when the explosion occurred. The explosion sent clouds of an unknown white power into the air as well as black smoke from the fire.
It was reported that at least 25 of the workers were sent to a nearby hospital after being exposed to the white powder. Workers remaining at the scene were seen dousing their faces with water to wipe off the mystery powder.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
Alive and kicking. Tony Jaa says he’s very much alive.
Tourist Police raid the C Ekkamai condo to arrest people running rooms as ‘hotel’ – Bangkok
Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson marries same sex partner in South Africa
About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach
Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership
Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals
Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease
Taxi driver injured – stabbed by his colleague in Mai Khao, Phuket
Thailand’s pro-army party hopes to seal deal with Democrats and Bhumjaithai today
HM The King acknowledges the passing of General Prem
Structures on Nui and Freedom beaches in Phuket to be demolished
Incomes on the rise for Thai expats
Tough times ahead for next Thai government after hard fought weekend votes
Statesman, influencer and pacifier – reflections on the death of “General Prem”
Fishing trawler capsizes off Phang Nga in local storm cell
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ
ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
-
Pattaya2 days ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Technology3 days ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
Thailand3 days ago
Top 7 Thai expat myths
-
Hot News1 day ago
Prem Tinsulanonda dies of heart failure at 98
-
Business1 day ago
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
-
Environment1 day ago
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market