Taps off: Phuket prepares for water supply disruptions tomorrow

Phuket residents, take note: water supply disruptions are set to affect parts of the island tomorrow, April 3, as the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA Phuket) carries out vital maintenance work.

Two separate outages will hit areas in Srisoonthorn and Kathu, with residents urged to prepare for the disruption.

The first outage will affect the Botanica Modern Loft housing estate in Srisoonthorn, where water supply will be cut off from 9am to 7pm. The outage is necessary for the installation of a new 225mm HDPE pipe, according to a statement from PWA Phuket.

The second disruption will affect Phra Phuket Kaew Road in Kathu, from 9am to 6pm. Workers will be installing a new 315mm HDPE mains pipe to improve the area’s water supply system.

Though specific areas in Kathu were not detailed, the work will occur near Kathu Fresh Market, just east of the Kathu Intersection.

This area is home to several large housing estates, and the PWA has urged residents and businesses to store water in advance to avoid inconvenience.

The PWA Phuket warned that during the outage, people may experience weak to no water flow. Once the supply is restored, residents may notice cloudy water or sediment, which is a common result of maintenance work.

The PWA assured the public that the project is essential to improving the water supply system and service quality for the long term.

In its announcement, PWA Phuket apologised for any inconvenience caused and emphasised that the work would be completed as quickly as possible. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to contact PWA Phuket at 076-319173 or the PWA Contact Center at 1662 for more details.

As the island braces for these disruptions, make sure to stock up on water in advance to ensure a smooth day during the outages, reported The Phuket News.

