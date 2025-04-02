Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Dog chooses nap over escape during Bangkok earthquake (video)
Pictures courtesy of Mustsharenews

While many animals are believed to have a sixth sense for impending natural disasters, one dog in Thailand hilariously defied that notion during the recent Bangkok earthquake.

As her owner frantically attempted to evacuate during the quake, Echo, a fluffy Samoyed, had different plans — choosing to nap peacefully instead of fleeing to safety.

A TikTok video of the comical moment has since gone viral, amassing over 5 million views. In the footage, the woman desperately tries to rouse Echo, tugging at its front leg, but the hefty 32-kilogramme dog remains sprawled out on the floor, indifferent to the chaos unfolding around it.

Despite the woman’s efforts to get her dog moving, Echo stays blissfully unaware, even when another person steps in to help push the stubborn pup towards the exit. But Echo, unimpressed by the urgency, refuses to budge. Eventually, the owners resort to a clever solution: using snacks to lure Echo to safety, and after some bribery, the dog finally gets up and moves toward the exit.

@echo.samoyed

หนัก 32 โล 😩 สุดท้ายใช้ขนมล่อให้ออกมา #แผ่นดินไหว

♬ suara asli – eka – eka

While the moment was undoubtedly stressful for Echo’s owners, the video has brought smiles to many Thai netizens who have been dealing with the aftermath of the earthquake.

The humorous clip sparked a flood of comments, with some questioning whether Echo truly had no sense of the impending disaster. One dog owner jokingly shared that they would likely face the same issue as their dog weighs 56 kilogrammes.

Although the earthquake was a serious event, the amusing footage of Echo’s lack of concern has offered a light-hearted distraction, with many viewers praising the adorable Samoyed for turning a stressful situation into a viral sensation. In the end, Echo made it to safety, and while it may not have had a sixth sense for earthquakes, it certainly knew how to steal the spotlight, reported Mustsharenews.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

