Thailand’s tourism strategy to restore confidence after earthquake

In the wake of the recent earthquake, Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has called a crucial meeting with government officials and private sector leaders to tackle the impact on the country’s tourism industry. The primary focus? Restoring both domestic and international tourist confidence while ensuring the continued safety of visitors.

The meeting, chaired by Minister of Tourism and Sports Sorawong Thienthong, brought together a wide array of stakeholders, including representatives from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Tourist Police, the Association of Thai Travel Agents, the Thai Hotels Association, and various tourism associations.

The main goal was to assess the repercussions of the March 28 earthquake and develop strategies to safeguard Thailand’s reputation as a safe and attractive tourist destination.

A key proposal to emerge from the discussions was adopting a “single command” communication strategy. This initiative aims to streamline and unify messaging across all channels, ensuring that consistent and clear information reaches locals and tourists.

Private sector representatives stressed the importance of a unified approach, calling for a coordinated effort in disseminating information and reassuring tourists that Thailand remains a secure and welcoming destination.

Another significant suggestion was to implement safety certifications for hotels that have undergone structural integrity checks following the earthquake. This would provide tourists with added reassurance about the safety of their accommodation.

Furthermore, the meeting called for proactive communication to highlight the safety of tourist areas across the country, ensuring that visitors are well-informed about which locations are unaffected by the tremors.

Minister Sorawong reassured attendees.

“We are committed to addressing the concerns of the tourism industry and ensuring the safety of all visitors. We will compile all the proposals and present them to the prime minister for immediate consideration.”

In addition to these strategies, the ministry also emphasised the importance of promoting the Thailand Tourist Police Application (TPB), an app designed to enhance tourist safety and convenience, particularly during the upcoming Songkran festival.

The app, developed by the Tourist Police Division, allows tourists to access assistance and relevant information at their fingertips, reported The Nation.

“We are working closely with all relevant agencies, including the Provincial Police, Metropolitan Police, and Tourist Police, to ensure comprehensive safety measures are in place,” Sorawong said.

“We are also exploring innovative technologies like CCTV to enhance security and provide peace of mind to visitors.”

With these efforts in place, Thailand is determined to maintain its status as a top global tourist destination, ensuring safety and confidence in the aftermath of the earthquake.