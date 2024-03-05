Swiss national’s visa status under review following Phuket assault

Photo courtesy of Phuket Info Centre

The visa status of a Swiss national, embroiled in an assault case in Phuket, is set to undergo review by the immigration police, according to Deputy Phuket Governor, Adul Chuthong. The Swiss national, known as Urs Fehr or David, whose visa is due to expire on March 13, is the operator of several Thai businesses and has a registered foundation under his name, said Adul.

“Immigration will review Fehr’s visa status and decide whether or not to extend the visa when it expires.”

Adul added that the legality of Fehr’s businesses and foundation in Thailand are also under investigation.

The scrutiny of Fehr intensified after an assault report was lodged by Thandao Chandam, a 26 year old doctor at Dibuk Hospital. The incident, which took place on February 24, involved Fehr kicking Chandam and her friend in their backs as they were stargazing on the beach, positioned in front of his rented villa. Fehr alleged that the pair were trespassing on his property, however, subsequent investigations found that the steps were built on public land.

Adul stated that Fehr has been given a 30-day notice to remove the steps. Failure to comply will result in local authorities dismantling them and imposing the cost of the work on him.

While Fehr has been charged with assault, the incident has sparked demands for a comprehensive investigation into his property and businesses.

Assurances have been given by the deputy governor that action will be taken against individuals infringing on public land and those acting above the law.

In the meantime, Phuket Governor, Sopon Suwanrat, has tasked district chiefs and security officials to initiate an investigation and report their findings.

Provincial Police Region 8 Commissioner, Police Lieutenant General Surapong Thanomjit, stated on Monday that the police will delve deeper into the case, as immigration police hold the power to revoke visas of criminal offenders and deport them back to their home countries, reported Bangkok Post.