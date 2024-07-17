Phuket cleanup in full swing after storm wreaks havoc

Picture courtesy of NBT Phuket

Teams of workers are diligently clearing debris across Phuket after a severe storm struck the island overnight. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that the storm brought intense rain and winds reaching up to 68 kilometres per hour, causing significant disruption.

The municipalities of Wichit and Thepkrasattri confirmed that several trees were uprooted, minor flooding occurred, and there was damage to secondary roads. The storm also led to power outages as the Phuket branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) dispatched teams to repair downed power lines in multiple locations. Efforts are focused on restoring power to Soi Thanitthurakit in Wichit, Soi Pa Maphrao in Koh Kaew, and Soi Khao To Sae in Phuket Town.

The TMD issued its seventh consecutive warning for “heavy rain and strong wind waves in the northern Andaman Sea.”

Wirote Lewcharoenthrap, Director of the TMD’s Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast) branch, based near Phuket airport, made a weather announcement.

“From July 17 to 19, a strong southwest monsoon will affect the northern Andaman Sea and the west coast of Southern Thailand. This will lead to widespread rain, heavy at times, and in some areas, very heavy rain is expected.

“Provinces likely to be affected include Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Residents should be cautious of these severe weather conditions.”

Wind waves in the northern Andaman Sea will also be strong, reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres, and even higher than 3 metres near thunderstorm areas. All marine vessels are advised to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorm areas, and small boats in the northern Andaman Sea should stay ashore. People are urged to stay informed about these severe conditions, the warning concluded, reported The Phuket News.

The weather advisory is set to remain in effect until at least 5am tomorrow. Additionally, the national TMD headquarters in Bangkok issued a nationwide alert yesterday for flash floods brought on by “heavy to very heavy rain,” which is expected to persist through July 19.