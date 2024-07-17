Fire ravages Karon Night Plaza, damages exceed 43 million baht

Picture courtesy of Karon Municipality

A devastating fire at Karon Night Plaza over the weekend ravaged 20 shops, causing damage exceeding 43 million baht, Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee confirmed.

The blaze erupted early morning on July 13, primarily affecting seafood and clothing stalls. Firefighters were alerted to the scene at approximately 11.40pm on July 12 night and continued battling the flames into the early hours of July 13.

By 1.40am, Karon Municipality reported that some firefighters required assistance due to exposure to the fire, although no injuries were reported, Chalermpong shared in an online post.

“A total of 20 stores were heavily damaged, with a damage value of 43.75 million baht (US$ 1.2 million).”

He emphasised the need for improved disaster planning and management, particularly in Phuket, which is a globally renowned tourist destination. Chalermpong urged forensic investigators to determine the cause of the fire and called on local police to expedite relief measures for those affected.

“I would like to express my condolences to all victims affected by the fire and commend the officials of Karon Municipality, especially the firefighters. However, we may not be so fortunate in the future.

“Even though I understand that this is something that no one wants to happen, I believe we can do better than this. Today is the time to seriously raise awareness of the importance of disaster prevention, for a safe community, for the future of our children.”

In the immediate aftermath, Karon Mayor Jadet Wicharasorn declared the market a fire disaster zone on July 13. Under Section 25 of the Fire Prevention and Suppression Act, B.E. 2542 (1999), Mayor Jadet’s notice stated that the market would remain sealed off until safety and fire investigation reports were completed.

The directive also requires owners or occupiers of buildings within and adjacent to the declared area to suspend all construction, modifications, repairs, and demolition activities until further notice. Additionally, they must adhere to stringent fire prevention measures as per the regulations set by the Fire Prevention and Suppression Act, B.E. 2542 (1999), reported The Phuket News.

Declaring the market a fire disaster area enables Mayor Jadet to provide necessary assistance to those affected and solicit further aid as required.