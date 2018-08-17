Phuket
Signs posted warning land encroachers in Rassada
Officers have set up official warning signs in front of a 50 rai plot of land on national reserve forest at Klong Bang Chela – Klong Tajeen in Rassada .
The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives had given approval for the Phuket Provincial government to use 50 rai plot of land in the area of the national reserve forest as a location for sea gypsies who don’t have a place to live. However no sea gypsies have set up lodgings in the area at this stage.
On the other hand, now there are 34 cases found encroaching on the land. Dwellings have been found in the area but there were no land documents presented indicating land possession. Included in the 34 cases of encroachment there are two government offices, the Homeless People Protection Centre and Home for Child and Family.
Signs have been set up to warn encroachers that they must demolish all structures on the land.
Bangkok
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Four offices of the same investment advisory firm have been raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui. Coordinated raids on the offices of what appears to be a single advisory firm were conducted by the DSI (Department of Special Investigations), police and Board of Investment representatives.
Pictures showed that the company is DFDL Thailand Legal and Tax.
This company offers “investment advisory expertise”.
The raids were conducted in relation to the use of foreingers using Thai nominees to allow matters like land purchase and the operation of businesses restricted under the Foreign Business Act.
Nominees have increasingly been used to circumvent the laws on foreigners owning land in Thailand and other business related matters.
Two raids took place in Phuket (offices in Cherng Talay) and two other raids at a branch in Koh Samui and the Head Office of the company in Sathorn, Bangkok. The Manager told investigators that the business of the company is involved in purchases amounting to 2 billion baht.
One of the men facing questions over the use of nominees and financial fraud at the Phuket head office in Thalang is Piyasiri Wattanavrangkul.
SOURCE: News 1 Live
Phuket
Warning for boats going to sea until August 19
The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement for boats to be careful when going to sea from today, August 17-19, due to poor weather.
The announcement was issued yesterday stating that “The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) has forecast that during August 17-19 the monsoon will cause waves up to four metres in the open sea.”
“For navigation safety, boat captains have to be careful when travelling in the sea. Small boats should not leave from piers.”
“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats.”
“Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”
Phuket
Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office
13 Phuket beaches have received certificates after passing environmental tests and qualification. 34 business operators in the Andaman provinces also received wastewater management certification.
Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew yesterday (August 15) presented the certificates at Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town to local administrative organisations for ‘star’ beaches and business operators for good wastewater management.
“There are 13 famous Phuket beaches which receive certificate in this project which are Mai Khao Beach, Nai Yang Beach, Gluay Beach at Koh Hei, Plab Pla Beach at Koh Racha, Nai Thon Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach, Kamala Beach, Patong Beach, Tritrang Beach, Kata Beach, Karon Beach and Nai Harn Beach.” according to the Director of the Environment Office Region 15 Superb Chuenban.
“There 150 business operators in the Andaman provinces that are submitted for good wastewater management. Only 34 of them received certificates after the pollution evaluation.”
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Smoking ban enforced on Pattaya beaches
Observations of a working expat couple, and their 9.5 kilogram cat ‘George’
Malaysian tourist caught lying to Chiang Mai police
Signs posted warning land encroachers in Rassada
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Police ‘good nature’ is actually a really bad idea
Wet, wet, wet – warnings out for 36 provinces
Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep houses to be immediately vacated
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Government goes retro with new ‘moral code’ for students
Warning for boats going to sea until August 19
Toon’s back on the road again
Weather and dam authorities say they’re ready for the impact of Bebinca
Three year old suffocates in Pattani school van
Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life5 days ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
National4 days ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
-
Phuket3 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Phuket6 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket3 days ago
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
-
Phuket2 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
Phuket4 days ago
Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga
You must be logged in to post a comment Login