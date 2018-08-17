Connect with us

Phuket

Signs posted warning land encroachers in Rassada

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

Officers have set up official warning signs in front of a 50 rai plot of land on national reserve forest at Klong Bang Chela – Klong Tajeen in Rassada .

The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives had given approval for the Phuket Provincial government to use 50 rai plot of land in the area of the national reserve forest as a location for sea gypsies who don’t have a place to live. However no sea gypsies have set up lodgings in the area at this stage.

On the other hand, now there are 34 cases found encroaching on the land. Dwellings have been found in the area but there were no land documents presented indicating land possession. Included in the 34 cases of encroachment there are two government offices, the Homeless People Protection Centre and Home for Child and Family.

Signs have been set up to warn encroachers that they must demolish all structures on the land.

Bangkok

DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 17, 2018

By

Four offices of the same investment advisory firm have been raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui. Coordinated raids on the offices of what appears to be a single advisory firm were conducted by the DSI (Department of Special Investigations), police and Board of Investment representatives.

Pictures showed that the company is DFDL Thailand Legal and Tax.

This company offers “investment advisory expertise”.

The raids were conducted in relation to the use of foreingers using Thai nominees to allow matters like land purchase and the operation of businesses restricted under the Foreign Business Act.

Nominees have increasingly been used to circumvent the laws on foreigners owning land in Thailand and other business related matters.

Two raids took place in Phuket (offices in Cherng Talay) and two other raids at a branch in Koh Samui and the Head Office of the company in Sathorn, Bangkok. The Manager told investigators that the business of the company is involved in purchases amounting to 2 billion baht.

One of the men facing questions over the use of nominees and financial fraud at the Phuket head office in Thalang is Piyasiri Wattanavrangkul.

SOURCE: News 1 Live

Phuket

Warning for boats going to sea until August 19

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 17, 2018

By

The Phuket Marine Office has made an official announcement for boats to be careful when going to sea from today, August 17-19, due to poor weather.

The announcement was issued yesterday stating that “The Meteorological Department of Thailand (TMD) has forecast that during August 17-19 the monsoon will cause waves up to four metres in the open sea.”

“For navigation safety, boat captains have to be careful when travelling in the sea. Small boats should not leave from piers.”

“When going to sea boat captains must ensure that boats and safety equipment are ready at all times. Passengers ‘should’ wear life jackets at all times they are on boats.”

“Boat captains must follow directions from officers at each pier.”

Phuket

Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

22 hours ago

on

August 16, 2018

By

13 Phuket beaches have received certificates after passing environmental tests and qualification.  34 business operators in the Andaman provinces also received wastewater management certification.

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew yesterday (August 15) presented the certificates at Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town to local administrative organisations for ‘star’ beaches and business operators for good wastewater management.

“There are 13 famous Phuket beaches which receive certificate in this project which are Mai Khao Beach, Nai Yang Beach, Gluay Beach at Koh Hei, Plab Pla Beach at Koh Racha, Nai Thon Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach, Kamala Beach, Patong Beach, Tritrang Beach, Kata Beach, Karon Beach and Nai Harn Beach.” according to the Director of the Environment Office Region 15 Superb Chuenban.

“There 150 business operators in the Andaman provinces that are submitted for good wastewater management. Only 34 of them received certificates after the pollution evaluation.”

   

 

