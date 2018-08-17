Chiang Mai
Malaysian tourist caught lying to Chiang Mai police
PHOTO: Chiangmai News
A Malaysian tourist is in hot water after telling Chiang Mai police that he’d been robbed by a foreigner in the city centre this morning. He’s now been charged with filing a false police complaint.
20 year old Pravin Krishnan was charged early this morning (Friday) less than two hours after lodging the complaint. Police say that he admitted to lying but claimed he did so because he’d run out of money and wanted an excuse for his parents in Malaysia to send him more.
Krishnan’s original complaint was that a Western man with a blond beard robbed him at knifepoint while he was walking along Loi Kroh Road at 1am.
Police went to the scene, spoke to residents and a security guard, but found no witnesses. They returned to the station and confronted Krishnan. The Malaysian admitted he’d made up the story.
He wanted the police complaint document to convince his parents to give him more money and didn’t want to be get in trouble for exceeding his holiday allowance. He’s now got a lot more explaining to do to his parents.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep houses to be immediately vacated
PHOTO: The Nation
It’s time to go.
The Chiang Mai OrBorJor and protest groups opposing the Doi Suthep housing project for judges and officials have agreed that the 45 housing units for judges must be immediately vacated.
As those who still stay at a nine-unit condominium building, the meeting agreed that they must be moved too, to a smaller condo building within a set timeframe. The meeting agreed that if f the space in the four-unit building wasn’t adequate to accommodate the occupants, then more space should be arranged for them.
“The controversial housing units and the condo building must be returned to the Treasury Department as quick as possible.”
Despite the agreement, Thirasak Roopsuwan – a representative of the network of civic groups, says they will press ahead with their plan to hold a rally at Tha Pae city gate on August 26 to reaffirm their demand for the dismantling of all the construction structures of the Region 5 Appeals Court at Doi Suthep so that the area in question can be restored to its natural status.
The Office of the Judicial Affairs has asked for a new land plot at the plants research centre in Chiang Rai from the Agricultural Technique Department to be developed into a new home and office of the Region 5 Appeals Court.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Chiang Mai
Gang violence flares up at a pub, ends up at hospital – Chiang Mai
PHOTOS: Sanook
Two gangs of young people went at it late into last night in Chiang Mai. When all the dust had settled one victim was recovering at the Chiang Mai Medical Centre.
Sanook is reporting that the trouble started outside a pub in the Nimmanhaemin area of the city. A 21 year old was taken to Chiang Mai Medical Centre Hospital with head and facial injuries requiring 11 stitches.
Trouble continued through the night with up to ten potential assailants trying to get into the hospital to continue the arguments and fighting. There were several outbreaks of violence during the evening.
Patients, doctors and nurses all witnessed the trouble. Police eventually managed to disperse the gangs who disappeared. This morning Police were on duty at the hospital amid fears that trouble would flare again.
No arrests have been made so far over the incident but police are following up some of the gang leaders for further questioning over the incidents.
SOURCE: Sanook
Chiang Mai
Protesters demand removal of the court-owned properties on Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai
The fight over the Doi Suthep houses, deemed illegal several months ago, has taken a new tack over the weekend with an approach to the Department of Agriculture in Chiang Rai to build new offices and housing for judges there.
But Doi Suthep protesters that’s not good enough.
They say that the resolution to build new offices and residences for the Court of Appeals Region 5 in Chiang Rai has nothing to do with the demand to remove the court properties that are already encroaching on the pristine forest on Doi Suthep, a representative of the Doi Suthep Forest Reclamation Network said yesterday.
Teerasak Rupsuwan, the group’s coordinator, said the resolution stopped short of clearly addressing the issue of properties on Doi Suthep, adding that the group will hold a rally on August 26 to demand the removal of all disputed properties.
At least 45 houses plus nine condominiums built for the Court of Appeals are said to be encroaching on the forest of Doi Suthep.
Meanwhile, Teerasak cited the 20 years it has taken to gain permissions and complete the project, saying it is worried nothing will be done if a deadline is not set.
“How long will we have to wait for the properties on Doi Suthep to be relocated?” Teerasak asked, adding that residents in the nine condominiums should move down to the court-owned four condos outside the disputed area.
The group will be meeting provincial authorities on Thursday, and expect to see clear answers during the rally, Teerasak said.
The Judicial Administration Commission held a meeting in Chiang Rai province last Friday and decided to have the Judiciary Office negotiate with the Department of Agriculture to use its land for the construction of office and residences for the Court of Appeals Region 5. A new budget will be sought for this project.
The Judiciary Office’s secretary-general, Sarawut Benjakul, said that once this project was completed, the Court of Appeals Region 5 and residences on Doi Suthep would be moved to the new location. The new compound will be no bigger than 40 rai and only condominiums will be built to save space.
The court will be handed over the final phase of the project on August 24, Sarawut said. He added that the court will seek advice from the government on how to hand over the disputed land, and would be up to the government to decide.
STORY: The Nation
Beachgoers banned from swimming at Phuket beaches until crocodile is caught
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
Gotcha! Phuket’s crocodile caught at Layan Beach
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
5 property checks buyers mysteriously overlook in Thailand
What a difference an airport could make
Phuket crocodile discovered on Kata Noi Beach
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Find your dream property in Thailand
Kathu Street Festival, preserving culture and tradition
Kathu Culture Street Festival until Sunday night
Rawai Mayor confirms 3 metre crocodile off Nai Harn beach
Pattaya’s reinvention successful – “TAT strongly opposes any form of sex tourism”
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand
Smoking ban enforced on Pattaya beaches
Observations of a working expat couple, and their 9.5 kilogram cat ‘George’
Malaysian tourist caught lying to Chiang Mai police
Signs posted warning land encroachers in Rassada
DSI crackdown on foreigners using Thai nominees: Law firm raided in Bangkok, Phuket and Samui
Police ‘good nature’ is actually a really bad idea
Wet, wet, wet – warnings out for 36 provinces
Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep houses to be immediately vacated
Thaiger Radio News – Friday
Government goes retro with new ‘moral code’ for students
Warning for boats going to sea until August 19
Toon’s back on the road again
Weather and dam authorities say they’re ready for the impact of Bebinca
Three year old suffocates in Pattani school van
Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
The Thaiger Briefing – June 18, 2018
Trending
-
Thai Life5 days ago
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
-
National4 days ago
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
-
Phuket3 days ago
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
-
Phuket6 days ago
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
-
Phuket3 days ago
One rescued, one dead, one missing in Phuket surf
-
Phuket2 days ago
Central Phuket opens on September 10
-
Phuket4 days ago
Speedboat explodes into fire in Phang Nga
You must be logged in to post a comment Login