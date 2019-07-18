Search continues off Phuket’s Freedom Beach for two missing Filipinos | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Search continues off Phuket’s Freedom Beach for two missing Filipinos

PHOTOS: Workpoint News

Phuket rescue volunteers are continuing their search for 2 Filipinos washed off their feet in high waves at Freedom Beach, south of Patong Beach, in Phuket. The two people have been identified as 29 and 40 year old men. The went missing late yesterday afternoon.

Kusoldham Phuket Rescue Foundation received a report concerning the two missing Filipino tourists after they were last seen wading at Freedom Beach, in between Karon and Patong Beach on Phuket’s west coast.

As soon as their friends informed local officials about the incident, the rescue team split into several groups searching up and down the beach but there was no sign of the two missing people in the fading light.

The diving team remain at the scene today but have been unable to dive due to the high waves and treacherous condition. They say the waves are very high and strong while the rain has been heavy, forcing the rescue team to pause the search temporarily. They will resume the search as soon as it’s safe to do so. Meanwhile, they have been searching the waters off Freedom Beach by boat this morning.

Friends of the two tourists say that before they went missing, there were a of 12 in the group. They went to Freedom Beach and headed to the water. While they were playing in the shallows, the two men were swept away by strong waves and disappeared. The friends tried to help but were not able to do so, so they rushed to tell the van driver who later contacted the police and rescue teams.

SOURCE: Workpoint News

Patong

Fire destroys 12 shops in Patong market

July 18, 2019

PHOTOS: Siam Rath

A fire at a market in Patong early this morning has caused damages estimated at 1 billion baht in value. Five fire trucks raced to the scene at the SB Plaza on Rat-U-Thit road at about 2am. It took firefighters an hour to bring the fire under control.

12 shops were destroyed. No one was injured in the blaze.

At this stage police speculate that the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit. It was raining sporadically last night.

Krabi

TMD issues a new weather warning for tropical storm Danas

July 18, 2019

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued another warning about tropical storm Danas since saying it’s on the move, from the Philippines’ Luzon, north and north-eastward into the East China Sea. The storm appears headed for Taiwan and likely to dump plenty of heavy rain on the way.

The storm is ‘sucking’ in moisture from the Indian Ocean across southern Thailand, causing additional rain in the southern and central provinces.

The influence of DANAS will intensify the monsoon across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on July 18 and 19 brining outbreaks of heavy rain to the South, the East and the lower Central regions of Thailand.

“People should beware of flash floods and water runoff, according to the warning.”

TMD advises that all ships proceed with caution, and small boats remain ashore.

Possible isolated heavy rains are forecast for…

July 18

Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

July 19

Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri and Saraburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Phuket

Aussie tourists ripped off 1,500 baht each for a van ride in Phuket

July 18, 2019

A Facebook post in the “Phuket People Voice page has published the photos of two Australians who reported to Kaon police after being ‘ripped off’ in a van ride from the airport to their Kata hotel.

A policeman at Karon says… “An Australian citizen came to report the situation in Karon saying that they ‘called’ (hired) a van from Phuket Airport to send them to their hotel at Kata. Arriving at the hotel, the driver demanded 3,000 baht for the journey, which is a very high price.

That’s 1,500 baht each.

The distance from Phuket International Airport to the Kata area is approximately 46-47 kilometres, which should usually cost 800-1000 baht max. Advertised prices at the airport say the maximum price for a private minibus from the airport to Kata/Karon is 1,600 baht. Other advertised services at the airport say you can catch a min-bus, with other passengers, for 200 baht to Kata/Karon. A taxi from the airport has a rate set at 1,000 baht, 500 baht each for the two Australians.

Facebook users have been happy to share their opinions, some saying that by doing this “you destroy the image of Phuket tourism”.

