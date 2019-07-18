Bangkok drug gang nabbed for selling Pattaya tourists illicit drugs | The Thaiger

PHOTO: 77kaoded

Three men have been arrested in Pattaya and 833 grams of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 6,700 methamphetamine pills seized. Police also seized a car and two motorcycles.

Three Thai men – 23, 29 and 35 year old – were arrested and charged with possession of Category One drugs with intent to sell. Daily News reports that the three man gang was based in Bangkok but sold to tourists in Pattaya.

Pattaya police set up a sting on Viphavadee – Rangsit road nabbing one of the three with a quantity of ‘ice’. This arrest led to the Indy Market in Suksawat Road where another arrest was made of a man with a quantity of ‘ice’. The arrests finished in a nearby room where the third man was arrested with the remaining methamphetamine pills.

One of the three, 25 year old ‘Golf’, had prior convictions over drug dealing in 2006 and 2012.

SOURCE: 77kaoded | Daily News | ThaiVisa