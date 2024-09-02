Tragic end to holiday: Saudi tourist found dead on Phuket beach

Picture courtesy of Phuket news

A Saudi tourist’s holiday in Phuket ended in tragedy yesterday evening when his body was discovered on Karon Beach. The grim find was made near the Naga Statue around 6.05pm, yesterday, September 1, prompting an immediate response from the emergency services.

Karon Police Chief Khundet na Nongkhai and Deputy Chief Wiwat Chamnankit, along with rescue workers from Karon Municipality and the Phuket Ruam Jai Rescue Foundation, arrived at the scene. The deceased, who was found wearing only light green swimming shorts, showed no signs of assault or foul play.

Initial investigations indicate that the 30 year old man drowned while swimming. The police believe his body had been in the water for at least three hours before being discovered. Tragically, the man was due to return to Saudi Arabia today, adding to the sorrow of the situation.

The body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for identification and a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Local officials have notified the Saudi Arabian Embassy about the incident, reported Phuket News.

In related news, two tragic incidents unfolded on Phuket’s beaches recently resulting in the drowning deaths of a Hong Kong father at Patong Beach and a Kazakh tourist at Karon Beach.

At Patong Beach, Che Ka Fai aka Andy, a 52 year old Chinese national from Hong Kong, was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive. Police Lieutenant Colonel Phongpipat Khamchomphu, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Patong Police, confirmed the incident.

Che’s 15 year old son, Che Ho Wa, recounted that they had gone swimming around 11am in an area designated as safe by yellow-red flags. However, they drifted into a restricted zone marked with red no swimming flags. The son, finding himself about 50 metres away from his struggling father, attempted to assist but was unable to reach him and called for help.

A lifeguard rescued Che and brought him back to the beach, where CPR was administered until an emergency medical unit arrived. Despite continued efforts on the way to Patong Hospital, Che was pronounced dead at 12.38pm. The Chinese Consul in Phuket has been notified of the incident.