Connect with us

Phuket

Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Phuket sees more Russians than any other demographic visiting now. (via InvestVine)

Over the Christmas holiday, Russian tourists were the number 1 demographic in Phuket, and with the tightening restrictions on entry to Thailand except for the Phuket Sandbox, that trend is expected to continue into the New Year holiday and beyond. Before the whole Covid pandemic kicked off, pre-2019, Russians were already a major tourism force in Phuket. Now, after being allowed to re-enter in Thailand’s reopening, the Russian travellers are steadily climbing to become the top country for arrivals since the end of November.

Today it’s -9 degrees in Moscow.

Russians spending their cold winter months on a tropical island has been a mainstay of Phuket tourism for many years, with the trend continually increasing up until the Covid-19 pandemic shut down international travel. But now Russia is back in the top spot of incoming tourists with almost as many travellers coming this month from there.

Phuket Immigration reported 17,513 Russians have come to the island since the beginning of December, with German tourists being the second most popular demographic welcoming 11,960 travellers and 9,476 British travellers in third place.

One factor that will likely keep Russia dominant in arrivals is tourism starting to contract with the suspension of the popular Test & Go entry programme that allowed only a few hours quarantine while waiting for Covid test results. While going back to quarantined entry is discouraging many travellers from the 63 Test & Go approved countries from making the trip to Thailand, countries like Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan were never on the approved list, so the Phuket Sandbox was the main point of entry for these nations, and remains so.

Direct flight options from hub cities in Russian-speaking countries continue to be added to the flight schedule into Phuket. Sunday Airlines relaunched their flights from Almaty in Kazakhstan to Phuket Phuket flights on Sunday, bringing 240 tourists. Ural Airlines flying from Irkutsk In the far East of Russia restarted their flights on Christmas with 90 passengers on their inaugural voyage.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2021-12-30 12:46
37 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Russian tourists were the number 1 demographic in Phuket, Cossack dancing outside 7/11's and large Chang's all round then ..
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: 3,037 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand57 mins ago

Cryptocurrency ban in China fuels Thailand’s crypto mining boom
Phuket2 hours ago

Russians the top demographic in Phuket, will likely remain so
Sponsored21 hours ago

AZURA Restaurant offering New Year’s Day brunch

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Prachuap Khiri Khan, Koh Samui beaches have the cleanest water
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thai Health Ministry refutes claim that cloth masks don’t protect against Omicron
North East3 hours ago

Officials blame Kalasin bar for Omicron spread, poor disease prevention measures
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Update | Omicron variant spreading rapidly in Thailand
Koh Samui4 hours ago

Samui businesses call for Test & Go to be reinstated and to be included in sandbox
Crime4 hours ago

Wife of tycoon jailed for killing protected wildlife pleads for him to be hospitalised
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Omicron variant spreading rapidly, infections highest in Bangkok, North-East
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Omicron infections rapidly rise & payouts for nightlife workers | GMT
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Omicron infections in Thailand up to 729
Drugs10 hours ago

Truck with 4.2 million meth pills shot at police, killing one
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

5,000-baht payouts go out to registered nightlife workers
Tourism12 hours ago

DHS offers car travel tips for Covid-19 safety for New Year’s
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending