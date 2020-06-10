Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home | The Thaiger

image
Phuket

Russians stranded in Phuket finally allowed to fly home

Jack Burton

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO
78 Russian tourists who were stranded in Phuket and surrounding provinces by the Covid-19 outbreak, flew home on a special charter flight last night. Immigration police and airport staff saw them off at the international terminal lounge holding placards reading “До скорой встречи,” which means “See you soon” in Russian.

They left on Aurora Airlines flight SHU5495 from Phuket international airport via Shanghai. Phuket International Airport remains closed to international flights until at least July 15. The special flight was arranged by the Russian consulate through the Thai Foreign Ministry.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Jack Burton

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    June 10, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    What possible reason did Thailand have for not allowing foreigners to leave the country?
    If they were contagious Thailand should have been glad to be rid of them.
    What about all the countries that allowed Thais to leave to return to Thailand. They did not object.
    Goodbye Russians remember how badly the Thais treated you and never come back.
    Force the Thais on Phuket to go back to fishing and farming

    Reply

