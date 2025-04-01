Russian man’s body severed in Phuket motorcycle crash

Petch Petpailin
61 2 minutes read
Russian man’s body severed in Phuket motorcycle crash
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

A Russian man died after crashing his motorcycle into an electricity pole on a road in Phuket in the early hours of this morning. His body was tragically cut in half due to the severe impact of the accident.

Officers from Mueang Phuket Police Station investigated the fatal accident on Chaloem Phrakiat Rama 9 Road, also known as Bypass Road, in the Ratsada sub-district of Phuket at 12.45am today, April 1. The motorcycle, a red and black Honda Forza, was completely wrecked and overturned in the middle of the road.

Approximately 200 metres from the vehicle, on the traffic island, officers discovered the lifeless body of a foreign man, later identified as a Russian national. His body was severed in half, with the upper part lying beneath the damaged electricity pole and the lower half found 60 metres away.

The Russian man’s head remained inside his motorcycle helmet, and his organs, including his heart, were reportedly scattered around the scene. His mobile phone was found nearby.

A witness reported to the police that the Russian man had been riding the motorcycle at an extremely high speed. He suddenly lost control, crashed onto the road, and slid into the electricity pole.

Russian dies in motorcycle accident in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

The foreigner’s body was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy. Officers will contact the embassy to inform his family of his death.

The motorcycle was suspected to be a rental, but it remains unclear whether the foreigner’s family will be held responsible for the damaged vehicle.

Russian man killed in Phuket accident
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

One Thai woman commented on Phuket Hotnews, stating that three separate accidents occurred on the same road around the same time. She added that she witnessed all of them and was deeply shaken.

Other netizens expressed their condolences to the Russian man’s family but also criticised the high-speed and reckless driving of the man and other foreign motorcyclists in the province.

Foreign motorcyclist dies in Phuket accident
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Another fatal motorcycle accident involving a foreigner was reported in Phuket in January. In that case, a foreign motorcyclist, whose nationality was not disclosed to the public, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a guardrail in the Kathu area, resulting in his death.

In February, a foreign man crashed his motorcycle into a Thai pedestrian in Phuket. He fled the scene and left the country, leaving the victim in a critical condition.

