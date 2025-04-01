Phuket forum seeks input on draft national policy map

The Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning hosted a public forum in Phuket to gather feedback on the draft national policy map. The event engaged over 600 stakeholders from various sectors across southern Thailand.

Held at The Pago Design Hotel in Ratsada, participants included government officials, representatives from local administrative organisations, NGOs, private sector leaders, experts, and the public. The meeting was accessible both in-person and online.

Lieutenant Colonel Thiraphong Krutdilkanan, DPT Deputy Director-General, led the opening ceremony. The forum outlined the policy framework for national and regional land use planning, with feedback collected to refine the national policy map before implementation.

Discussions emphasised the importance of aligning the national policy plan with existing governmental strategies under the Town Planning Act 2019.

The plan aims to guide urban and rural development, natural resource conservation, infrastructure expansion, and special area projects aligned with national strategies and economic shifts.

An official report highlighted global trends affecting Thailand’s development, such as demographic changes towards an aging society, economic power shifts due to trade wars, rapid urbanisation, digital technology advancements, and climate change.

Lieutenant Colonel Thiraphong noted the critical need for awareness and preparedness for these changes in shaping future policies.

For the southern region, the plan envisions the area as a world-class tourism hub, capitalising on its renowned marine attractions and wellness services to enhance economic potential, reported The Phuket News.

The region is also recognised as a key producer of economic crops like rubber and palm oil. It plays a significant role in border trade with Malaysia, boosting Thailand’s economy.

In similar news, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra headed to Phuket on March 28 to spearhead Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism. Before her departure, she chaired the 12th Cabinet meeting of 2025.

The 38 year old Thai premier headlined the Thailand Sustainable Tourism Conference 2025 at Phuket Rajabhat University.

Her keynote address, Soft Power: A Mechanism for Creating Sustainability for Thai Tourism, outlined strategies to leverage Thai culture, local identity, and creative industries to position the kingdom as a global leader in sustainable travel.