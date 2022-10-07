AI upgrade planned for pier in Phuket

A new renovation is being planned for a pier in Phuket, complete with an AI system. The Deputy Chief of the Phuket Provincial Administration (OrBorJor) said they aim to improve service and safety for tourists. The chief, Thiwat Sridokbua, said…

“One of the plans is to include an AI System and add more CCTV cameras with security control rooms. Long tail boats and speedboats will be parked in lines by installing parking buoys.”

Thiwat added that the renovation would make the pier more beautiful and not damage the coastal biology system, The Phuket Express reported. The renovation will include 120 more CCTV cameras. The cost of the proposed project has not been announced yet.

Back in June, another tourist hotspot in Thailand also added hundreds of CCTV cameras. Officials on Koh Larn, a popular tourist island off Pattaya, installed 200 CCTV security cameras at seven beaches around the island.

Pattaya Deputy Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said that Koh Larn’s Tawan Beach Pier, which has been under repair for a long time, should be renovated in 2023. He said the renovation will include a new walkway, roof, and railings. As Pattaya’s busiest pier, Tawan Beach Pier has been dilapidated since even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Time will tell what Thailand’s planned pier renovations look like.

