Pattaya

Popular tourist island off Pattaya adds hundreds of security cameras

Tara Abhasakun

Koh Larn

Officials on Koh Larn, a popular tourist island off Pattaya, are stepping up security measures. The municipality has installed 200 CCTV security cameras at 7 beaches around the island. Meanwhile, authorities are working on renovating a pier on Koh Larn.

Pattaya Deputy Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said the installation is almost finished, and the cameras will be fully working early this month. The cameras, he said, are high-tech, and can zoom in up to 800 metres. He added that they can observe entire beach areas, and spot boats headed for Pattaya. They can also recognise car license plates.

Kiattisak said that Koh Larn’s Tawan Beach Pier, which has been under repair for a long time, should be renovated in 2023. He said the renovation will include a new walkway, roof, and railings. As Pattaya’s busiest pier, Tawan Beach Pier has been dilapated since even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kiattisak added that Tawan Beach’s administration building is also under construction, and is now 90% complete. When the building is finished, it will become the beach’s main medical centre to provide initial medical services before transferring patients to other hospitals and medical centres.

Tawan Beach’s pier is not the only pier on Koh Larn that’s out of shape. In February, 4 tourists fell down from Sangwan Beach’s pier after a railing on the pier broke. The tourists were taking a photo and leaning against the railing, when the railing broke, and they were seriously injured falling onto the rocks below.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | Pattaya Mail

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Fundok
    2022-06-02 11:31
    27 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Officials on Koh Larn, a popular tourist island off Pattaya, are stepping up security measures. The municipality has installed 200 CCTV security cameras at 7 beaches around the island. Meanwhile, authorities are working on renovating…
    image
    JustAnotherExpat
    2022-06-02 11:56
    24 minutes ago, Fundok said: Big brother is watching... I wondet what will happen with all that video footage? And will they add face recognition over time like in China? They'll try, and with they're typical efficiency, fail. It's just…
    image
    Manu
    2022-06-02 12:37
    Quote Pattaya Deputy Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said the installation is almost finished, and the cameras will be fully working early this month. The cameras, he said, are high-tech, and can zoom in up to 800 metres. He added that they…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-02 15:06
    Those systems, it seems in Thailand, are not so much used for active enforcement more than they are simply archival footage that gets reviewed after a crime is committed.
    image
    Cabra
    2022-06-02 15:08
    3 hours ago, Fundok said: Big brother is watching... I wondet what will happen with all that video footage? And will they add face recognition over time like in China? I would venture a guess and say it's already happening.…
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

    Trending