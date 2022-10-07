Connect with us

Thailand

No Buddhist temples willing to cremate body of daycare centre killer

Published

 on 

No Buddhist temples are willing to cremate the body of the man who massacred 37 people, mostly young children, at a daycare centre yesterday in Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand, according to independent Thai journalist Sorayuth Suthassanachinda.

At present, the mass murderer’s body is sitting inside an ambulance as “no temples are willing to conduct religious ceremonies because villagers will not stand for it,” reads Sorayuth’s Facebook post.

Yesterday, former policeman Panya Chamrap fatally stabbed and shot 37 people, including 24 children aged two – six years old. It is the biggest mass shooting and stabbing by one assailant to ever occur in Thai history.

In his killing spree, he slashed the throat of an eight-month-pregnant teacher at the daycare centre, killing her and her unborn baby. He shot dead his wife and three year old son before committing suicide.

The bodies of the victims were transported 77 kilometres to Udon Thani Hospital for autopsies to be carried out, which are now complete. All 37 victims are currently being returned home in 30 vehicles to the Uthai Sawan subdistrict.

Funerals for the victims will be held at Wat Sri Uthai, Wat Rat Samakkhi Ban Nong Kung Sri, and Wat Thep Monkghon Phichai.

Thai police request the public not to share graphic photos of victims which are circulating online out of respect for victims’ families.

HM King Maha Vajarilongkorn, HM Queen Suthida and Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha travelled to Nong Bua Lamphu today to offer their assistance to the families of the deceased.

Three children in total survived the tragedy.

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

