Phuket

Rawai Cultural Street Festival to be held at Phromthep Cape

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Make it a date: August 29 & 30.

The Rawai Municipality will hold a Rawai Cultural Street Festival at the end of this month.

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos has announced that the Rawai Cultural Street Fair will be held from August 29-30 at Promthep Cape at the southern end of the island.

Mayor Aroon says, “This festival is to encourage a preservation of traditional, culture and local folklore of Rawai.”

“There will be many activities for Thai and foreign tourists to enjoy such as painting, local cultural shows and music. Traditional Thai boxing shows will also be part of the festival. Many Rawai local food stalls will serve up local cuisine.”

“Both Thai and tourists are invited to take part in our cultural fair at one of Phuket’s most famous tourism attractions.”

 

PHOTOS: Phuket PR Office

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Phuket

Phuket 13 beaches get ‘star’ treatment from environment office

The Thaiger

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 16, 2018

By

13 Phuket beaches have received certificates after passing environmental tests and qualification.  34 business operators in the Andaman provinces also received wastewater management certification.

Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew yesterday (August 15) presented the certificates at Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town to local administrative organisations for ‘star’ beaches and business operators for good wastewater management.

“There are 13 famous Phuket beaches which receive certificate in this project which are Mai Khao Beach, Nai Yang Beach, Gluay Beach at Koh Hei, Plab Pla Beach at Koh Racha, Nai Thon Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach, Kamala Beach, Patong Beach, Tritrang Beach, Kata Beach, Karon Beach and Nai Harn Beach.” according to the Director of the Environment Office Region 15 Superb Chuenban.

“There 150 business operators in the Andaman provinces that are submitted for good wastewater management. Only 34 of them received certificates after the pollution evaluation.”

   

 

Phuket

Fire destroys bedding warehouse in Rassada

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

August 16, 2018

By

A fire has destroyed a bedding warehouse in Rassada this morning (August 16). Two dogs were reported to have died in the blaze.

The Phuket City Police were notified of the incident at 4am this morning in the in Soi Pruyai, 500 metres from the main SuperCheap store in Rassada.

Firefighters arrived with five fire engines to find the fire out of control and engulfing the warehouse. It took 2 hours to get the fire under control.

39 year old Eakkasit Ampaipohn, the owner of the warehouse, told police that the building has two storeys. Downstairs is a bedding warehouse whilst upstairs is where some of the workers live. There were 12 workers living at the warehouse.

At this stage police believe that the fire started on a power pole nearby. The fire also destroyed electric wiring linking the poles to the warehouse. The flaming wires had dropped to the ground and the fire spread to adjacent properties nearby.

No people were injured but two dogs were found dead.

Video of the firefighters tackling the blaze below…

  

PHOTOS: Rassada Municipality, News Info Phuket, Kritsada Mueanhawong

Phuket

Body found floating off Kata Beach identified as Surat Thani man

The Thaiger

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 16, 2018

By

The body of a man who is believed to be from Surat Thani was found floating just off Kata beach yesterday (August 15).

Back on Monday evening, Karon Police were alerted about a tourist who was missing. A search was launched and kept going until midnight.

Read more HERE.

Karon Police were then notified yesterday from locals that a body had been found floating 100 metres north of Koh Tapu off Kata Beach. Navy officers were called to retrieve the body.

The body is of a man who is about 185 centimetres tall wearing shorts only. There was no sign of any struggle found on his body. His body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination and confirmation from relatives.

Saran Sangkaew, a lifeguard, confirmed that the body is of the same swimmer reported missing on Monday.

He says that s motorbike key was found tied onto his shorts. The key matches with a motorbike which carries a Surat Thani registered license that had been left nearby where the man went missing on Monday. Under the motorbike seat they found the ID card of 22 year old Sathaphon Hatsadi from Surat Thani.

PHOTOS: Ruamjai Kupai Rescue Foundation

