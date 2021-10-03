Connect with us

Phuket

PM Prayut eyes 1 million “high-quality tourists” in his Phuket transformation

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PM Prayut has big plans for Phuket. (via the dk photography unsplash)

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has announced intentions to attract 1 million foreign travellers and 60 billion baht in revenue over the next 6 months by promoting Phuket as a world-class destination (again).

The Thai prime minister took to Facebook to introduce his “Phuket Transformation” plan to attract what Thailand views as high-quality foreigners on a “workation” – the most recent buzzword for working remotely, which is still currently not technically legal in Thailand.

The PM’s magic million travellers are based on speculation from the TAT and CESA this week that a million ttavellers would visit Phuket during the final quarter this year and the first quarter of 2022.

In the past 3 months, since the start of the Phuket Sandbox on July 1, only 37,000 travellers have taken up the Sandbox program. About half of these were actually ‘tourists’, the rest were returning Thais and foreigners returning to Thailand for business or family and using the Sandbox as their ‘quarantine’.

The program intends to attract 5,000 of these working travellers each day during the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. The push comes as a wave of Covid-19 restriction easing went into effect at the beginning of the month, shortening quarantine to 7 days, lightening curfews, reopening restaurants and entertainment like cinemas, and even allowing liquor in Phuket restaurants.

To help add to the influx of international travellers the government is hoping to attract, officials estimate that, from October to March, 500,000 tourists will enter Thailand on chartered flights from England, Russia, Germany and Scandinavia.

Development is underway to ease the process of travelling to Thailand by creating online registration systems add verify vaccine certification as well as health pre-screening to streamline and speed up the travel paperwork and process.

According to PM Prayut, the Phuket Sandbox has generated 2.25 billion baht in revenue and the Phuket Extension program earned another 12 million baht. The Samui Plus program was also said to have contributed 66 million baht to the Thai economy. The prime minister called the reopening programs a success as it hasn’t brought in more Covid-19 and has started to grow the tourism economy again.

Debt relief and loan programmes along with compensation payments are on their way, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises to help them stay afloat and keep their staff employed. The government is also focused on getting more businesses and sectors reopened.

PM Prayut also touted the success of the vaccination rollout now, with 178.2 million vaccines having been procured by the end of 2021 and domestically produced Thai vaccines in advanced testing phases and likely to roll out next year too.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
JackIsAGoodBoy
2021-10-03 14:56
This old chestnut asks for not to be picked up again this year. Too many times already🤣
image
Graham
2021-10-03 14:57
now the chief clown wants to get on the TAT band wagon. 555 TIT.
image
gummy
2021-10-03 15:00
High quality is purely a relative term . Therefore for a person directly responsible for the Thai economy going downhill, directly responsible for poor planning and dubious issues surrounding the AZ vaccine production in Thailand, directly responsible for inadequate planning…
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-10-03 15:06
26 minutes ago, Thaiger said: "workation” – the most recent buzzword for working remotely, "Paperworkation" will the buzzword for the process getting there.
image
Robosibbo
2021-10-03 15:10
Cloud cuckoo land, who's wants to travel and have any kind of restrictions.... anyone with decent money will go west to the Caribbean which has far less restrictions
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket55 mins ago

PM Prayut eyes 1 million “high-quality tourists” in his Phuket transformation
Transport3 hours ago

Taxi hailing apps legalised, fares from 40 baht, 10,000 in Bangkok
Crime4 hours ago

American man confesses to rape and assaults, blames drug use

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Sunday Covid-19: Deaths below 100 for the 2nd day, 10,814 infections
Thailand21 hours ago

3.68 million students registered to receive Pfizer vaccines
Crime23 hours ago

American man arrested over rape of massuese, attack of young girl
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World1 day ago

Activists call on Facebook and Twitter to follow YouTube’s lead in blocking anti-vax content
Thailand1 day ago

Saturday Afternoon Covid-19 Update: Provincial Totals
Thailand1 day ago

UPDATE: American man arrested for allegedly raping a Thai masseuse in Khon Kaen
Economy1 day ago

Thai baht to continue dropping against the USD
Tourism1 day ago

Phuket’s Vegetarian Festival kicks off this week
Phuket1 day ago

Phuket Sandbox revised to 7 days, more excursion freedom
Thailand1 day ago

Saturday Covid-19 Update: New infections, deaths
Crime1 day ago

Crackdown on illegal firearms nets 300 guns, 51 arrests
Tourism1 day ago

Thai Cabinet Committee officially extends Special Tourist Visa
Thailand3 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending