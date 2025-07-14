Two women arrested for stealing phone from elderly monk

Two women were arrested for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from an 80 year old monk at his residence. The police apprehended the suspects in a rented room following their confession and are proceeding with legal action.

On July 11, Manun, the 29 year old nephew of a monk, Thong Suk, at Bang Mod Sothonaram Temple, sought media assistance to locate two women who allegedly entered the monk’s room and stole his mobile phone. Thong Suk, who suffers from a chronic illness, was resting when the theft occurred.

Today, July 14, at 7.30am, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom and Deputy Police Lieutenant General Nopasil Phulsawat, along with Police Major General Surachet Bundit, instructed Police Colonel Watcharapol Suwananavong and the Ratchaburana police to arrest 56 year old Somjit and 52 year old Pensri.

While Thong Suk was resting in his quarters, two people arrived on a motorcycle registered in Chiang Mai and engaged him in conversation. During this time, the first suspect discreetly took a black Samsung mobile phone, valued at approximately 4,000 baht (US$123), and placed it into an apron pocket. Meanwhile, the second suspect kept watch outside. The duo then fled on the motorcycle.

Manun, responsible for Thong Suk’s care, reported the incident to investigators, who reviewed CCTV footage and tracked down the suspects to a rented room on Wat Yai Si Suphan 2 Alley, Hirun Ruchi subdistrict, Thon Buri district, Bangkok.

Upon arrival, investigators confirmed with the landlord that the women resided there but found them absent. Surveillance was set up until their return on a motorcycle, prompting the police to approach them.

The women confessed to the theft and handed over the stolen phone to the police. They then led the officers to their room, where clothing worn during the crime was found, reported KhaoSod.

The police seized all relevant items, including the motorcycle, and arrested the suspects. They face charges of jointly stealing or receiving stolen goods using a vehicle to facilitate the crime, having confessed to their actions. Both are currently in police custody awaiting further legal proceedings.