Phuket unshaken by border conflict fears

As artillery fire shakes the Thai–Cambodian border, Phuket officials have stepped forward to squash growing fears that the island’s world-famous tourism is at risk.

In a rare bilingual statement issued yesterday, July 24, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat reassured tourists and locals that the island remains “safe, calm, and completely unaffected” by the ongoing military conflict hundreds of miles away.

“Phuket Province extends its deepest condolences for the loss of life and property resulting from the recent unrest along the Thai–Cambodian border,” the statement said. “Our thoughts are with those affected, and we hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the situation.”

The governor was quick to emphasise Phuket’s distance from the conflict zone: “We wish to clarify that the area in question is nearly 930 miles (nearly 1,500km) away from Phuket and that the unrest has had no impact on the safety or tourism atmosphere in the province.”

With tourism being the lifeblood of the island economy, local authorities appear keen to quash any speculation that might disrupt High Season travel.

“Phuket continues to welcome visitors as usual. All tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants, and shops remain fully open and operational. The province maintains a high level of safety, with coordinated efforts between government agencies, private stakeholders, and security authorities to ensure the well-being of both Thai and international tourists.

“Visitors can travel and enjoy their stay in Phuket with confidence.”

No explanation was given as to why the Governor’s Office felt compelled to release the statement, though it comes amid global headlines describing the deadly escalation between Thailand and Cambodia, including airstrikes, civilian casualties, and mass evacuations near the northeastern border, reported The Phuket News.

While the gunfire may be nearly 1,500km away, the ripple effects on tourism perceptions are close enough to warrant official reassurance.