Phuket
Phuket to scoop 20 million baht booty a day after Patong gets green light to party
Cha-ching! The familiar sound of the cash register is about to ring once again after pubs, bars, and entertainment venues at Patong beach got the green light to reopen.
Patong Entertainment Association expects to earn between 10 to 20 million baht per night after the beach resort on the west coast of Phuket Island got the go-ahead to reopen its doors on June 1. It’s a curious celebration and announcement however, as much of the bar scene has been up and running as faux ‘restaurants’ for most of this year.
Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration meeting agreed to officially reopen the entertainment venues in the Green and Blue provinces all over the country on June 1. The nightlife businesses, including pubs, bars, massage parlors, and karaoke bars, will be allowed to throw open its doors and shutters, and serve alcohol until midnight under the latest Covid-19 prevention measures. Anyone visiting soapy massage was also emphasised to wear a face mask at all times.
Patong Entertainment Association acknowledged to Thai media that all staff would undergo an ATK and be fully vaccinated before serving according to the requirements from CCSA.
The association added that the “official” reopening of entertainment venues was a good sign for the Thai economy and tourism.
SOURCE: Thai News Agency
