BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass

NIGHTLIFE VENUES

Today, Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration – or CCSA – announced the official reopening of nightlife venues in both “green” and “blue” zones across the kingdom. Pubs, bars, nightclubs, massage parlours and karaoke bars are permitted to serve alcohol and open until midnight, beginning June 1. Nightlife venues in “yellow” zones are not permitted to reopen.

Green Zones (14 provinces): Chai Nat, Trat, Nakhom Phanom, Nan, Buriram, Pichit, Ang Thong, Mahasakam, Yasathon, Lampang, Surat Thani, Surin, Udon Thani and Amnat Charoen.

Blue zones (17 provinces): Krabi, Bangkok, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phang Nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket, Rayong, Songkhla.

Yellow Zones (46 provinces): Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Chumphon, Trang, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Sawan, Bueng Kan, Prachin Buri, Pattani, Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phayao, Phatthalung, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phrae, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yala, Roi Et, Ranong, Ratchaburi, Lopburi, Leoi, Lamphun, Sri Saket, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Samut Prakan, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Sa Kaeo, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Sukhothai, Suphan Buri, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Uttaradit, Uthai Thani and Ubon Ratchathani.

THAILAND PASS

The CCSA has cancelled Thailand Pass for Thai nationals, who may freely enter Thailand with just their passports from June 1.

Foreigners are still required to download Thailand Pass prior to entering Thailand, but the CCSA announced today that they have “streamlined” the Thailand Pass for foreigners, with the changes commencing on June 1.

Thailand Pass requirements (vaccinated travellers)

Vaccine certificate

Covid-19 Insurance covering at least 10,000 USD

Passport

Thailand Pass requirements (unvaccinated travellers)

Negative PCR or Pro-ATK test result taken 72 hours prior to entering Thailand

Covid-19 Insurance covering at least 10,000 USD

Passport

Nothing will change for vaccinated travellers entering Thailand from June 1. Unvaccinated travellers may, but will no longer be required to provide a negative PCR test result prior to entering the kingdom. Instead, they may now simply upload evidence of a negative Pro-ATK test to Thailand Pass within 72 hours prior to arrival.

In the Thai language CCSA meeting today, the CCSA said that unvaccinated travellers may enter Thailand without any pre-arrival testing at all from June 1, if they take an ATK test upon arrival. However, an English language flowchart provided by the CCSA says that uploading a negative Pro-ATK OR PCR test is a Thailand Pass requirement for unvaccinated travellers. The possibility that unvaccinated travellers can enter Thailand without any pre-arrival testing at all is to be confirmed.

EMERGENCY DECREE

The CCSA announced the emergency decree will also be extended by 2 months until the end of July.

This breaking report is a translation from the CCSA meeting that continues at this time. Check for updates during the afternoon at thethaiger.com

SOURCE: CCSA