Phuket Soi Dog volunteer to brave Himalayas to raise money for foundation

A volunteer from Soi Dog Foundation in Phuket plans to brave a trek through the rugged Himalayan mountains to raise money for the foundation. The volunteer, 51 year old Yanisa, wants to reach the summit of the 6,419-metre Mount Chulu West with her husband in 21 days. Yanisa and her husband, 65 year old Rohun, will start from Kathmandu in Nepal on April 27, and finish around May 20, depending on weather conditions at the altitude.

The two plan to venture through a dangerously steep and narrow snow-covered ridge, with a drop of thousands of feet on either side. Yanisa admits she is nervous about her upcoming expedition, saying, “I am very anxious about the expedition and will try to reach the top if I can.”

Yanisa and Rohun have created a Facebook page, and Soi Dog’s website has a link where people can donate money to sponsor them. Animal lovers at heart, the couple has adopted four rescue dogs of their own. On their campaign’s Facebook page, they say the goal is to raise awareness about animal welfare in Asia, saying…

“…our goal is to raise awareness of the appalling suffering of sick, injured, abandoned and homeless street dogs and cats in South East Asia.”

The Facebook page notes that donations go directly to Soi Dog with no fees or costs. Donations can be made in any currency.

