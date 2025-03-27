Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus

Introduces a green learning space in central Bangkok

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger45 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
72 1 minute read
Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus

Raintree International School, Thailand’s leading preschool and kindergarten, has warmly welcomed founding families to its new state of the art Sukhumvit 26 campus, offering a pocket of greenery alongside such an exceptional learning environment in the city centre.

Raintree Sukhumvit is located in one of Bangkok’s most sought-after areas, offering convenience to families seeking top-tier early years education. The new campus is easily accessible for families living in the Sukhumvit and Rama 4 areas or along the BTS and MRT lines.

With its opening, Raintree reinforces its commitment to nurturing a community of lifelong learners who are creative, collaborative, and prepared to embrace the challenges of tomorrow.

Founded in 2017 with the vision of Phannaroj Chalitaporn, Vorachan Chirathivat, and Thailand’s former Finance Minister Korn Chatikavanij, Raintree International School has become a pillar of early years education.

Related Articles

Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus | News by Thaiger

Following the resounding success of its original campus in the Sathorn area, Raintree continues to redefine early childhood education by combining the best of the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) with the Reggio Emilia philosophy.

The Sukhumvit 26 campus provides young learners with an inspiring space where creativity, collaboration, and curiosity thrive. One of the standout features of the new campus is the greenery, extraordinary for an international school in downtown Bangkok.

Designed to encourage outdoor exploration, the expansive learning spaces allow children to connect with nature while developing essential skills for the future.

At Raintree Sukhumvit, students have access to a variety of spaces, including an outdoor playground, an indoor gym, a library, and a saltwater swimming pool.

Each classroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and earthy tones, creating a calming, nature-inspired environment with natural lighting. Spacious layouts with flexible areas are designed to accommodate play and group activities.

Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus | News by Thaiger

Admissions for the Raintree Sukhumvit campus are now open for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 academic years. To learn more about Raintree International School’s programmes, visit https://raintree.ac.th.

For admissions enquiries, contact hello.sukhumvit@raintree.ac.th or call +(66) 085-333-5558 or +(66) 02-258-4599.

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Lottery tips and stories fuel excitement for April 1 draw Thailand News

Lottery tips and stories fuel excitement for April 1 draw

13 minutes ago
Thai police arrest Chinese duo for counterfeit cosmetics trade Bangkok News

Thai police arrest Chinese duo for counterfeit cosmetics trade

26 minutes ago
Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown Pattaya News

Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

33 minutes ago
Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket

40 minutes ago
Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus International Education

Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus

45 minutes ago
Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution Phuket News

Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

52 minutes ago
Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies Crime News

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

1 hour ago
MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election Thailand News

MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

1 hour ago
British widow&#8217;s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak Thailand News

British widow’s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak

1 hour ago
Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom Thailand News

Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom

2 hours ago
YouTuber&#8217;s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima Road deaths

YouTuber’s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls Thailand News

Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls

2 hours ago
British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust Crime News

British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust

2 hours ago
Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release Phuket Travel

JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release

2 hours ago
Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack Bangkok News

Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack

3 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win

3 hours ago
Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand

3 hours ago
Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &#038; Wellness! Thailand News

Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness!

3 hours ago
East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue Pattaya News

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

18 hours ago
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station Thailand News

Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

18 hours ago
Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users Thailand News

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

18 hours ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate Phuket News

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

18 hours ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights Thailand News

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

19 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217; Politics News

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

19 hours ago
International EducationPress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger45 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
72 1 minute read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

Join the MAD FACE multi-sensory &#8216;NERVES AND SENSES&#8217; food experience in Bangkok

Join the MAD FACE multi-sensory ‘NERVES AND SENSES’ food experience in Bangkok

2 days ago
Fitness First Thailand set to host Asia’s largest group fitness event

Fitness First Thailand set to host Asia’s largest group fitness event

2 days ago
Celebrate Songkran and Easter in style at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

Celebrate Songkran and Easter in style at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket

2 days ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

6 days ago