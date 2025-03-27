Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus

Raintree International School, Thailand’s leading preschool and kindergarten, has warmly welcomed founding families to its new state of the art Sukhumvit 26 campus, offering a pocket of greenery alongside such an exceptional learning environment in the city centre.

Raintree Sukhumvit is located in one of Bangkok’s most sought-after areas, offering convenience to families seeking top-tier early years education. The new campus is easily accessible for families living in the Sukhumvit and Rama 4 areas or along the BTS and MRT lines.

With its opening, Raintree reinforces its commitment to nurturing a community of lifelong learners who are creative, collaborative, and prepared to embrace the challenges of tomorrow.

Founded in 2017 with the vision of Phannaroj Chalitaporn, Vorachan Chirathivat, and Thailand’s former Finance Minister Korn Chatikavanij, Raintree International School has become a pillar of early years education.

Following the resounding success of its original campus in the Sathorn area, Raintree continues to redefine early childhood education by combining the best of the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) with the Reggio Emilia philosophy.

The Sukhumvit 26 campus provides young learners with an inspiring space where creativity, collaboration, and curiosity thrive. One of the standout features of the new campus is the greenery, extraordinary for an international school in downtown Bangkok.

Designed to encourage outdoor exploration, the expansive learning spaces allow children to connect with nature while developing essential skills for the future.

At Raintree Sukhumvit, students have access to a variety of spaces, including an outdoor playground, an indoor gym, a library, and a saltwater swimming pool.

Each classroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and earthy tones, creating a calming, nature-inspired environment with natural lighting. Spacious layouts with flexible areas are designed to accommodate play and group activities.

Admissions for the Raintree Sukhumvit campus are now open for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 academic years. To learn more about Raintree International School’s programmes, visit https://raintree.ac.th.

For admissions enquiries, contact hello.sukhumvit@raintree.ac.th or call +(66) 085-333-5558 or +(66) 02-258-4599.

Press release