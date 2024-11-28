Phuket police arrest ‘Red Hat Robber’ chef in phone shop heist

Published: 10:51, 28 November 2024
80 2 minutes read
Phuket police arrest ‘Red Hat Robber’ chef in phone shop heist
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Phuket have apprehended a suspect, known as the “Red Hat Robber,” involved in a robbery at a mobile phone shop.

The suspect, a 29 year old chef named Ranjatharit Ngamtharanakit, allegedly committed the crime to repay his car loan.

The incident took place at a mobile phone shop in Ban Ao Makham, near the oil depot in Wichit subdistrict, Mueang district, Phuket. The suspect, dressed in a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, red flip-flops, a black mask, and a distinctive red hat, arrived at the shop riding a white-and-black Honda Click motorcycle without a licence plate.

Upon entering the shop, the suspect revealed a knife tucked at the front of his waist to the shop employee, instructing them to remain silent. He then demanded the employee open the safe, from which he took approximately 26,050 baht in cash.

Related news

After securing the cash, the suspect swiftly left the shop on his motorcycle, heading towards the local development junction on Sakdidet Road. Law enforcement officers collaborated with the Phuket Provincial Forensic Division to examine the crime scene for evidence, aiming to track down and arrest the suspect.

The investigation led to the successful arrest of Ranjatharit, who was found working as a chef at a shabu restaurant near the Lotus shopping centre in Wichit. The arrest was made possible through CCTV footage that captured his movements. Ranjatharit confessed to the crime, stating that he needed the money to pay off his car loan.

Phuket police arrest 'Red Hat Robber' chef in phone shop heist | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Following his confession, the police conducted a search of Ranjatharit’s residence on Soi Santisuk, Wichit. They discovered the clothing he wore during the robbery, along with a firearm. Subsequently, Ranjatharit was taken back to the mobile phone shop to reenact the events of the crime.

“I needed the money to repay my car loan.”

The arrest has brought relief to the local community, as the suspect was quickly identified and captured. The police’s swift action and thorough investigation have been praised for their effectiveness in resolving the case. The suspect now faces legal proceedings, with charges related to armed robbery and possession of a weapon, reported KhaoSod.

Phuket police arrest 'Red Hat Robber' chef in phone shop heist | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might financial struggles lead individuals to commit crimes?

Desperation can drive people to illegal activities as a last resort to resolve pressing financial issues.

How does technology like CCTV enhance crime-solving capabilities?

CCTV provides critical visual evidence that helps law enforcement identify suspects and trace their movements.

What if communities increased vigilance to prevent robberies?

Enhanced community awareness could reduce crime rates by deterring potential criminals through increased likelihood of detection.

Why are rapid police responses crucial in criminal investigations?

Quick actions prevent escape, preserve evidence integrity, and increase the chances of apprehending suspects swiftly.

How can understanding the motives behind crimes aid in prevention?

Recognising underlying issues, such as financial stress, can guide effective interventions and policies to reduce crime.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

