Phuket

Phuket officials announce plans for 2 big tourism events next month

Tara Abhasakun

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong (January 2022) | Photo courtesy of PR Phuket

Phuket’s Deputy Governor Pichet has announced yesterday that the island province will host 2 major tourism events in June, which will each host hundreds of guests. One event is the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022, which will be held at Beyond Resort Kata from June 6-8. The other event is Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022, which will be held at Angsana Laguna Phuket from June 8-10.

Over 400 guests have been invited to the TTC. Invited guests include government agencies, as well as tourism-related business and academics. Bhummikitti Raktaengam, the president of Phuket Tourist Association, has also invited business operators and executives of tourism associations from across Thailand.

Bhummikitti said the TTC will play an important part in promoting improvements and sustainability within the tourism industry. He said one discussion topic will be on how to attract tourists, while minimising the impact of mass tourism, especially environmental impacts.

Meanwhile, over 700 guests are expected at the TTM. This event will include business-matching sessions, a networking dinner, and media exhibitions, according to a TAT marketing director. The expected guests include travel agents and journalists.

The marketing director, Thanet Phetsuwan, added that TTM will inspire local and international travellers to explore more of Thailand. The president of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, Rawat Areerob, said the TTM is a chance for businesses to build relationships with international partners.

The TTM is being organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, as well as provincial authorities and the private sector. The upcoming TTM in June will be the first one since the event was canceled for 2 years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Last week, TAT said it expects 1 million tourists per month to arrive in Thailand, starting in June. We’ll see if events like TTC and TTM are successful at achieving this hope.

    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

