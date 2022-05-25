Phuket
Phuket officials announce plans for 2 big tourism events next month
Phuket’s Deputy Governor Pichet has announced yesterday that the island province will host 2 major tourism events in June, which will each host hundreds of guests. One event is the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022, which will be held at Beyond Resort Kata from June 6-8. The other event is Thailand Travel Mart Plus 2022, which will be held at Angsana Laguna Phuket from June 8-10.
Over 400 guests have been invited to the TTC. Invited guests include government agencies, as well as tourism-related business and academics. Bhummikitti Raktaengam, the president of Phuket Tourist Association, has also invited business operators and executives of tourism associations from across Thailand.
Bhummikitti said the TTC will play an important part in promoting improvements and sustainability within the tourism industry. He said one discussion topic will be on how to attract tourists, while minimising the impact of mass tourism, especially environmental impacts.
Meanwhile, over 700 guests are expected at the TTM. This event will include business-matching sessions, a networking dinner, and media exhibitions, according to a TAT marketing director. The expected guests include travel agents and journalists.
The marketing director, Thanet Phetsuwan, added that TTM will inspire local and international travellers to explore more of Thailand. The president of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, Rawat Areerob, said the TTM is a chance for businesses to build relationships with international partners.
The TTM is being organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, as well as provincial authorities and the private sector. The upcoming TTM in June will be the first one since the event was canceled for 2 years due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Last week, TAT said it expects 1 million tourists per month to arrive in Thailand, starting in June. We’ll see if events like TTC and TTM are successful at achieving this hope.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Government says PM listening to concerns over draft law on public gatherings, NGO funding
Tesla registers as a company in Thailand
Alleged drug dealer from Estonia arrested in Chon Buri after hiding for 4 years
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Policeman suspended after kicking, stomping on 2 handcuffed teenagers
Teenage gunman goes on rampage killing 19 children and 2 adults at a Texas primary school
19 children, 2 teachers killed as gunman opens fire at primary school in Texas
Phuket officials announce plans for 2 big tourism events next month
Health ministry asks international airports to screen for monkeypox symptoms
Thai cult’s food products tested – feces, bacteria and mould detected
Thailand could drop its mask mandate by mid-June, says Ministry of Public Health
Thailand News Today | Thailand to develop and launch monkeypox Test
Woman suffers burns as bus bursts into flames after brake failure
Fowl play by Malaysian cartels forces government to ban export of poultry
British Embassy sparks controversy in Indonesia by raising LGBT+ flag
Phuket opens new prison facility with more space as demand increases
Danish man left suicidal after being raped for a week in Phuket
BREAKING: Bars reopening in Thailand’s “Green” and “Blue” Zones, changes to Thailand Pass
Mixed fortunes for Thai Airways but nation’s flag carrier confident of financial take off
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
Alcohol sales ban planned for Pattaya and Bangkok elections
UPDATE: Bangkok governor candidates answer Russell Crowe’s questions on TV
Thailand Pass remains, at least until the end of June
Thailand plans to declare Covid-19 endemic earlier than expected
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
Black water still flowing into ocean at Phuket’s Kamala Beach
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
22 year old Australian found dead at hotel in Phuket
Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi driver overcharged on a Thai holy day
Thai AirAsia X becomes third airline in Thailand to file for bankruptcy
Alcohol ban in Pattaya and Bangkok from 6pm Saturday
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
5 countries’ representatives walk out when Russian official speaks in Bangkok
- Best of2 days ago
Siam Paragon wins the Best Luxury Shopping Mall 2022 Award
- Education2 hours ago
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
- Events1 day ago
“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”: enjoy food discounts all the way
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
The best private villas to rent in Bangkok for 2022
- Tourism3 days ago
Thailand tourism authorities expect 1 million arrivals per month starting June
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thai woman fined 54,000 baht at airport after entering country with designer brands
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Changes to Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions to take effect June 1