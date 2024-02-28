Phuket MP warns of fire risks amid soaring 38°C heatwave

Picture courtesy of wirestock, freepik

As the mercury soars to a scorching 38°C in Phuket, local MP Somchart Techathavorncharoen has sounded the alarm, warning residents to take measures against potential fire outbreaks. This warning comes as the city braces for a heatwave that is predicted to last from today, February 28 to March 1.

Somchart Techathavorncharoen, the Move Forward Party (MFP) representative for Phuket District 1, which includes Phuket Town, Koh Kaew, and Ratsada, broadcasted his cautionary message late yesterday. His area of jurisdiction is currently in the grips of the dry season, pushing temperatures to an unusual high of between 33° and 40°C.

The Phuket MP appealed to his constituents, urging them to exercise extreme caution and cooperate in preventing fires. He advised against creating sparks in fire-prone regions, checking household electrical appliances to avoid short circuits, and remaining alert to signs of smoke and fire in their homes and nearby vicinities, reported The Phuket News.

Somchart also provided a helpline number, 076-617803 – 4 ext. 35, for residents to report any fires. His warning aligns with the Thai Meteorological Department’s (TMD) forecast, which predicts the maximum temperature in Phuket to rise to 38°C today.

The sweltering highs of 38°C are not expected to relent until after Friday, after which the temperature might fall to 37°C, only to climb back to 38°C in the early days of the following week. The South Western Meteorological Centre (Phuket Met), located near the Phuket International Airport, concurs with the TMD’s forecast, also predicting a high of 38°C today.

While there may be periods of calm with near-zero winds, the Phuket Met anticipates occasional gusts that could reach speeds ranging from 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The city’s inhabitants must brace themselves for this heatwave, remaining vigilant and prepared to prevent any fire-related disasters.

