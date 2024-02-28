Introducing Thai Legal Protection: Your comprehensive solution for legal support in Thailand

PHOTO: By tirachardz via Freepik

Thai Legal Protection is proud to deliver reliable, accessible, and expert legal services. It aims to empower its members to navigate the intricacies of the Thai legal system with confidence.

Navigating Thailand’s legal landscape

Thailand’s legal system can be complex and daunting for both expats and tourists alike. From emergencies, such as accidents or trouble with the police, where members have access to a 24-hour emergency line to landlord-tenant disputes, visa issues, and legal matters can arise unexpectedly, requiring swift and knowledgeable action. Thai Legal Protection understands the challenges expats and tourists face when confronted with legal issues, and is committed to offering tailored solutions to meet their specific needs.

Comprehensive legal services

Thai Legal Protection offers a wide range of legal services designed to address the diverse needs of its members. Whether seeking assistance with renting or buying property, needing a last will or living will, reviewing agreements before you sign, visa issues, or inquiries on opening up a business, members can rely on its team of experienced licensed English-speaking Thai lawyers to provide expert guidance and representation every step of the way.

Member-centered approach

At Thai Legal Protection, member satisfaction is paramount. It prides itself on delivering personalised attention and exceptional service to each and every member. From the initial consultation to the resolution of the matter, clients can expect clear communication, timely updates, and unwavering support from its dedicated team to resolve their matters without hiring a lawyer or agent. If that’s not possible, members have access to discounted legal services to handle complicated matters.

Accessible legal support

Recognising the importance of accessibility, Thai Legal Protection offers flexible options for engaging with its services. Whether members prefer to use social media apps, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Line handle or communicate via phone and email, it strives to accommodate the diverse needs and preferences of its members.

Commitment to excellence

Thai Legal Protection is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and excellence in all aspects of its practice. Its team of legal professionals is highly experienced and stays abreast of the latest developments in Thailand to ensure that members receive the highest quality representation and advice.

Building stronger communities

Beyond its commitment to providing top-notch legal services, Thai Legal Protection is also dedicated to giving back to the community. Through charitable initiatives, and partnerships with local organisations, such as the Community Promoting Foundation, it seeks to make a positive impact and contribute to the well-being of society as a whole.

About the Thai Legal Protection Membership

The Thai Legal Protection membership is just 795 Thai Baht per month, and there is no contract. Members can cancel their membership after they leave Thailand and reactivate it when they return.

Sign up for Thai Legal Protection today. And for more information, please visit their website or contact them at info@thailegalprotection.com.

Follow us on :













Contact:

130, Sindhorn Building, อาคาร1 ชั้น2 132 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Phone: +66 02 251 8135

Email: info@thailegalprotection.com

Website: www.thailegalprotection.com

Press Release