Heatwave alert in Thailand with temperatures hitting 39 degrees Celsius

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning forecasting sweltering conditions across the country today, with peak temperatures expected to soar between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius. Despite the heat, there is a possibility of isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon, with some regions experiencing light rainfall.

The department’s 24-hour forecast indicates that a low-pressure area resulting from intense heat is currently enveloping the North, while southerly and south-easterly winds are prevailing over the upper part of Thailand. This combination of weather patterns is causing hot conditions with potential afternoon thunderstorms. In light of this, the public is advised to be cautious of the dangers posed by these storms during this period, reported KhaoSod.

Northern region

Hot weather is accompanied by potential thunderstorms in approximately 10% of the area, particularly in provinces such as Tak, Uttaradit, and Phitsanulok. The lowest temperatures here are expected to range from 17 to 24 degrees Celsius, with the highest between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius. The Northeastern part is also experiencing heat and possible thunderstorms, with lows of 20 to 24 degrees Celsius and highs of 33 to 37 degrees Celsius.

Central region

The area will have similar conditions with 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi, where temperatures are forecasted to be between 24 to 25 degrees Celsius at the lowest and 36 to 38 degrees Celsius at the highest. The Eastern provinces, including Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat, are hot with potential afternoon thunderstorms affecting 10% of the area. Here, the sea is expected to have waves less than one meter high, increasing to over one meter in stormy areas.

South (East Coast)

The weather on the east coast is expected to be hot during the day with a 20% chance of thunderstorms in areas like Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. The temperatures are slightly cooler, with lows of 23 to 25 degrees Celsius and highs of 32 to 36 degrees Celsius. For the sea conditions, from Chumphon upwards, waves are around one meter high, while from Surat Thani downwards, waves can reach one to two meters in stormy conditions.

South (West Coast)

Similarly, the west coast is experiencing hot weather with some light rain. The lowest temperatures are between 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, with the highest ranging from 34 to 38 degrees Celsius. The sea has waves of around one meter, exceeding this height near storm areas.

Bangkok and vicinity

Bangkok and the surrounding areas are not exempt to the heat, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to drop to 26 to 27 degrees Celsius at the coolest and rise to 35 to 37 degrees Celsius at its peak.

Residents and visitors across Thailand are reminded to stay hydrated, seek shade during the hottest parts of the day, and be prepared for sudden weather changes, particularly those that could lead to thunderstorms. Stay updated on the Thailand weather news with The Thaiger