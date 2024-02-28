Thai newlyweds reunited with wedding ring in Taiwan

Photo courtesy of CNA via Taiwan News

In a heartwarming tale of lost and found love, a pair of Thai newlyweds were left in despair when their precious wedding ring disappeared during their dream honeymoon in Taiwan.

But thanks to a good Samaritan and the diligent efforts of local police, their love story took a delightful turn.

The drama unfolded when the Jizhong Police Station received a distress call from the couple at 7am last Saturday, February 24, reporting the loss of their cherished wedding band, as reported by Liberty Times.

According to reports, the 37 year old Thai bride was left frantic after realising her ring was missing while they were travelling on a bus bound for Sun Moon Lake. Despite thorough searches of their belongings, the ring was nowhere to be found, causing worry as their return to Thailand loomed in just three days.

However, police sprang into action, reviewing surveillance footage which revealed the moment the ring slipped off the bride’s finger as she applied hand cream, inadvertently left behind on the ground.

Fortune smiled upon the couple as an elderly pair stumbled upon the lost ring and promptly handed it over to a nearby police station. Upon recovery, the ecstatic Thai couple rushed back to Taichung to retrieve their precious symbol of love, reported Taiwan News.

Follow us on :













Overwhelmed with gratitude, the Thai bride couldn’t contain her joy, showering thanks upon the police officers who aided in the reunion. The couple, beaming with happiness, posed for photos with their newfound heroes, declaring their love for Taiwan only strengthened through this unexpected adventure.

In related news, a Thai mother is seeking help from the Thai government after her daughter was seriously injured in a car accident in Taiwan. She has received no assistance from the Taiwanese authorities or the driver’s family. The mother contacted the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive, saying her daughter was in hospital in Taiwan following a car accident on February 7, but she cannot afford to pay for her treatment.