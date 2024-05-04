Phuket man narrowly escapes as electric motorcycle bursts into flames

Picture courtesy of Eakkapop Thongtub

A 28 year old man, Wichuthat Chotchuang, narrowly avoided harm when his electric motorcycle ignited into flames mid-ride on Thepkrasattri Road, Phuket, yesterday afternoon, May 3. Wichuthat, a resident of Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, was headed north on Thepkrasattri Road at around 5.20pm when he observed smoke emanating from his motorcycle.

Acting quickly, he managed to pull over near the entrance of the Baan Lipon Housing Authority residential estate, get out of his vehicle and retreat to safety just before his motorcycle was consumed by fire. Despite the immediate attempts by onlookers to extinguish the blaze, their efforts proved futile. Fire trucks from Srisoonthorn Municipality were called to the scene and successfully put out the fire, reported The Phuket News.

Wichuthat recounted that his motorcycle, which was only a year old, was functioning as normal until it showed signs of overheating. Shortly after, smoke began to fill the air around his vehicle, prompting him to inspect and swiftly abandon his motorbike. Wichuthat did admit to having made alterations to the vehicle.

In related news, a car parked under the scorching Thai sun burst into flames, nearly burning the entire vehicle due to the presence of dry tissues and toothpicks. The incident, which serves as a stark warning about the dangers of leaving combustible materials in a car exposed to intense heat, occurred at noon on April 2.

The vehicle’s owner revealed the harrowing moments and the origin of the fire, advising others to remove similar items from their cars to prevent such incidents.

The owner, Tawan Sapklin, shared that his usual routine involved parking his car in a residential alley and then commuting to work by motorcycle. On this fateful day, he received a call from his mother at noon, informing him that his car was ablaze.

Rushing back home, he found that the firefighters from Ratburana Station had already extinguished the fire.